DeSoto ISD dress code: here are the new details, the dress calendar





The district has provided a list of permitted and disallowed clothing as per policy.

DESOTO, Texas The DeSoto Independent School District released its dress code policy for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, which includes a recommended standardized dress schedule. The district said the Recommended Student Dress Days are not mandatory for students, but participation is “highly recommended” and “offered to provide a framework for student community, pride and belonging.” Here is an overview of the recommended standard dress schedule: Monday Gold Day (Gold polo style t-shirt with khaki or jeans)

Tuesday Green Day (Green polo-style t-shirt with a khaki or jeans)

Wednesday Professional Dress Day (non-branded or District-branded blazers, ties, cardigans and sweaters)

Thursday College and Career Day (e.g. college or university spirit shirt with khaki or jeans)

Friday DeSoto Spirit Day (District or campus spirit shirt with jeans or khakis) The district has also provided a list of permitted and non-permitted items as per policy. Tops/Shirts Authorized : All students can wear any color top/shirt; OR a college, military, or spiritual shirt. The shirt should fit snugly to the individual. Shirts can be long or short sleeved. Shirts are not limited to solid colors. Shirts should cover the midsection.

: Prohibited : Sleeveless, tank tops/camisoles, bustiers or halter tops Crop tops or low-cut shirts Obscene or inappropriate text/graphics Tops or shirts with holes

: Down Authorized : All students can wear stockings that properly fit the individual. Material (sportswear is also included) and colors don’t matter. However, the clothes cannot be too big/sagging or too tight. Shorts or skirts should be no closer than 2 inches from the top of the knee.

: Prohibited : leggings pajama pants Tights (under a skirt only ) Sagging: Pants that fit abnormally at the waist and inseam. Pants with holes

: Skirts/dresses Authorized : Dresses must have sleeves. Dresses (and skirts) should fit snugly and should not be too tight or closer than two inches from the top of the knee.

: Prohibited : Mini dresses/skirts Backless or spaghetti strap dresses

: Belts Authorized : Belts are permitted and must be worn at the natural waist.

: Prohibited : No loops over 1 1/2 inches in length and width. No obscene or inappropriate text or graphics.

: Shoes Authorized : Shoes must be worn at all times.

: Prohibited : house shoes High heels Flip flops Athletic slides Open toe/open heel Roller shoes Steel Toe Boots/Shoes Crocs in non-sport mode (no strap on the back of the heel)

: Outerwear: sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, coats Authorized : All students may wear any color of outerwear. Outerwear should be appropriately sized.

: Prohibited : Obscene or inappropriate text/graphics No balaclava is allowed on the head inside the building

: Hats, baseball caps, scarves Authorized : These may not include any obscene or inappropriate text or graphics. Religious head coverings are permitted. Caps and headgear worn for medical reasons are permitted.

: Prohibited : Hats Baseball caps Sock hats (only allowed outside) Beanies Durags Decorative/Casual Headwear Bandanas

: Other: Face shields, masks, alligators, accessories Authorized : Mouth coverings are not mandatory but are strongly encouraged to help reduce and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Any props deemed obscene/offensive, dangerous or extreme in nature are not appropriate in the school environment.

: Prohibited : Obscene or inappropriate text/graphics No ski masks Sunglasses are not allowed in the building Extreme jewelry Visible body piercing except ears

: The district said in its announcement that if the principal determines that a student grooming or dressing violates the school’s dress code, the student will have the opportunity to correct the issue at school and return to class. . If the problem cannot be corrected at school, the principal will work with the student and parent to obtain an acceptable change of clothing for the student in a manner that minimizes loss of instructional time. Repeated or serious violations may result in more serious disciplinary action under the student code of conduct, district officials said. Information on how and where parents and staff can purchase any of the district’s branded blazers, sweaters or vests will be provided in the near future, according to DeSoto ISD.

