This photographer dressed up in the Dazed fashion dressing room

With track pieces logging more air miles than most international diplomats, getting an hour with the look four of Pradas SS22 collecting is like striking gold. In the case of junior fashion editor Dazeds Mirko Pedoneit helps that said samples are often put away in the fashionable closet. Why would I let them sit there collecting dust, not getting the glory they deserve? he asks. They may not end up in a brilliant spread, but they can still help create iconic images. The limits are endless. With the ghosts of the latest season of womenswear lined up on rails in the attic like church bells waiting to be rung, Pedone called Elijah Horne and hastily arranged a photo shoot. Clean but not characterless, boyish models are with their knees bent into innocent triangles, as they lean on the backs of wooden chairs in full-bodied sheepskin, while others fade leather foreman’s skirts in a polite bow. I feel that there is a strong link between the photograph of Elijah and that of Peter Hujar, who is one of my favorite photographers, adds Pedone, noting that his usual moodboarding process had to be abandoned, opting instead to draw inspiration from the clothes at hand. And then, the morning of the shoot, one of the models gave up, so I decided that Elijah was going to have to put on a silk skirt. I couldn’t have been happier with the result, even though the look was meant for her. Perhaps it is this frivolity or spontaneity that makes these images so accessible.

Style is an honest and instinctive process, it should come out naturally. There’s no formula, and I know it sounds corny, but you have to have fun with it. Harnessing the wake between oversized and form-fitting silhouettes, light and dark color palettes, menswear and womenswear, Horne and Pedone illuminate the spaces between fashion binaries. For Pedone, her Pradas (AKA look four) origami tail miniskirt that best embodies that message, paired with latex tights and a shoulder-pad blazer by Vivienne Westwood. I wear a lot of women’s clothing myself and there are pieces that suit everyone, he says. A smart style is a style with a purpose. These pieces go beyond genre and that’s what I want to address in my work. Click through the gallery above to see the rest of the shoot.

Photographer: ELIJAH HORNE, Stylist: MIRKO PEDONE, Casting director: NICO CARMANDAYE, Hairstylist: ADAM GARLAND, MUA: CLAIRE URQUHART, Photo assistant: JAMES GREENHALGH, Styling assistant: FRANCESCA RUSSO, MODEL 1: Tom @Menace, MODEL 2: Babafemi @Supa, MODEL 3: Zack @Next, MODEL 4: Hachem @LisRuttenAgency, MODEL 5: Jac @xDirectn, Special thanks to MYRTLE STUDIOS.

