Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Defends Florence Pugh After Dune: Part 2 Star Was Body Shame Over See-Through Dress





Red carpet fashion is often a chance for celebrities to make a statement by sporting something riskier. But whatever Megan Fox’s Pantsless Moment Where Zoë Kravitz goes transparent , bold fashion can open women up to comments of all kinds. And unfortunately, a lot of people can be pretty mean in their comments. Florence Pugh was the last actress to experience this form of body shaming, when she released the nipple at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page had none. The Dune: part two the actress killed it at the Valentino show amid a number of other daring fashion statements, as she sported a hot pink tulle ball gown that was completely sheer. Apparently some social media users were clutching their pearls so they could see Florence Pugh’s nipples through the dress, and Regé-Jean Page came to the defense. On his instagram stories Page shared a photo of the Oppenheimer actress, and echoing Pugh’s own question, he asked: What. East. So. Creepy ? Florence Pugh asked the same thing in a long instagram post that said she was puzzled by how men could “totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.” Not only did Régé-Jean Page ask what’s wrong with the actress’ nipple-revealing dress, he called on men to hold themselves accountable when they witness this kind of misogyny. Read the caption. Look at you guys. Then take a look at your friends and jump in when it’s time to jump in. When boys are out of place, talk to them. The weird thing about misogyny is that men listen to other men, so do your part, because the next few years in particular will be a great time to listen and take some responsibility, for the betterment of all. A little louder for people in the back! I love that Régé-Jean Page not only defends his fellow actress, but that he gives the responsibility to other men to do the same. While it’s unfortunate that this message only reaches some people when delivered by a man, rather than the woman herself, that’s exactly why The gray man the actor’s call to action is so important. Florence Pugh, meanwhile, didn’t seem too affected by the trolls. She said she knew there would be comments about her dress and was thrilled to wear it. She even posted more snaps to her Instagram Stories for those “who were terrified of my nips.” The actress rarely disappoints when it comes to daring fashion choices, but fans are also excited to see her upcoming work on the big screen. Florence Pugh is part of the impressive cast of Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer which is set to in theaters in 2023 and will also appear in Dune: part two (which has its own fairly stacked distro) . While waiting for these projects, take a look at our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what movies are coming soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/movies/bridgerton-star-rege-jean-page-defends-florence-pugh-after-the-dune-part-two-star-was-body-shamed-over-see-through-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos