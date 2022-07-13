How Marketing Automation Helped Snitch Improve Retention by 15%

Fast fashion menswear brand Snitch took the first digital D2C route in 2020 as physical stores closed during the pandemic Its online journey started with just 60 orders a day, but it now processes nearly 1,500 orders, seeing more than 24x growth. Today, more than 98% of its sales are made through online channels

Ask the experts which sector has been most affected as a result of the pandemic, and we’re bound to get a unanimous answer: brick-and-mortar retail, both globally and in India. Unlike other downturns or recessions often triggered by over-expansion and de-risking, the Covid-19 crisis was different.

The unprecedented health crisis has shattered supply chains, halted store traffic for months, and abruptly halted all offline consumer activity. Many small businesses have been forced to scale back or close their operations unless safety and convenience govern their processes. Suddenly the e-commerce model, buy online and have it delivered to your doorstep/curbside, has flourished due to its new relevance.

What followed was logical. Direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies have made their mark and found their mojo through a digital-first approach, agile, no-middleman operations, and most importantly, a customer-centric brand shift rarely done by large companies. surfaces. The success story of Bengaluru-based men’s fast fashion brand Snitch is a case in point.

Created in January 2019 by Siddharth R Dungarwal, snitch began its journey as an offline retail brand. A year later, Covid-19 changed the face of physical retail forever.

During the pandemic, we were stuck with extra inventory. It was one of the main reasons we moved online. We first thought about leveraging marketplaces, but we also wanted our brand to be recognised. That’s why we decided to launch our website, Dungarwal said.

The fast-fashion startup started its online journey in 2020 with just 35 products in its portfolio and received around 60 orders per day. After two and a half years, it handles almost 1,500 daily orders and has grown its workforce from four to 90. Interestingly, more than 98% of Snitch’s sales are now done online.

The brand attributes its growth to its fashion-forward modern clothing inspired by global trends. Dungarwal claimed his startup recorded revenue of INR 40 Cr in FY22, and the current FY target would be INR 75-80 Cr.

Key challenges and drivers: how Snitch stole the show during the pandemic

Snitches’ digital kingpin reinforces the impressive potential of the Indias D2C model, pegged to achieve $300 billion by 2030 according to Inc42s state of e-commerce report.

But the transition came with its challenges.

Initially, the D2C brand struggled to implement a well-thought-out marketing strategy and lacked the automation tools that could help it compete with competing brands.

At the beginning, it was only a question of selling. But we soon realized that building a brand is more important. That’s when we started to focus more on retention marketing, Dungarwal said.

About eight months ago, Snitch partnered with the martech platform Wigzo to automate marketing campaigns. Based in Delhi Wigzo specializes in multi-channel marketing solutions across email, web and mobile apps.

With the help of Wigzos, Snitch could send automated marketing communications to customers who had abandoned their cart and nudged them to complete their purchase. The brand claimed that using SMS and WhatsApp channels resulted in the highest CTR (click-through rate) and open rates.

According to Dungarwal, Snitchs’ retention rate increased by 15-20% after leveraging the services of Wigzos, and D2C is currently seeing revenue growth of 15-20% month-over-month.

Six months ago, Snitch launched its application, which represents more than 35% of its sales. As part of its next phase of growth, the D2C brand aims to open digital experience stores across India where its best-selling products will be available.

Over the next three to five years, we aim to be one of the top fashion brands in India and then expand our business to global markets, Dungarwal concluded.