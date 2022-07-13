Fashion
Southwest passenger claims she was kicked off flight for defending shamed woman
A woman has claimed she was kicked off a recent Southwest Airlines flight after standing up for a young woman who was being harassed by an employee for her revealing tank top.
Melinna Bobadilla shared the incident on Twitter on July 11. In a series of now-viral tweets, the California-based actress explained that she was kicked off the Sacramento flight for questioning the airlines’ misogynistic dress code.
Hey friends just got removed from a flight @SouthwestAir bc I pleaded for a young woman to be shamed and harassed by an employee for wearing a tank top deemed too revealing, she started the Twitter thread. He [sic] the employee became defensive when I asked what rules the young lady was breaking.
The employee told Bobadilla that the young woman was wearing a corset that some passengers found offensive. Bobadilla then told the flight attendant that she felt threatened and offended by the man sitting right behind her, who was wearing a Lets Go Brandon shirt. Unlike the young woman, Bobadilla said the employee did not ask the man to change his shirt.
She tweeted: Basically @SouthwestAir slut shamed a young woman of color for wearing a tank top she thought was offensive, forced her to wear a company provided sweater, fired me for having questioned their misogynistic policy, exercised a double standard when enforcing an alleged offensive dress rule.
Bobadilla also claimed that Southwest Airlines employees called police during the altercation, although it is unclear whether police removed Bobadilla from the flight.
The ragged folks at @SouthwestAir in Sacramento disrespected two women of color, put one in danger by needlessly calling the cops, and went out of their way to protect a conservative white man. Yes, it follows, she said. @SouthwestAir is hot, stale trash. Go out of business already.
Bobadillas’ tweet received more than 29,000 likes and hundreds of retweets from other affected customers. Many people have also taken the opportunity to challenge the airlines for their restrictive dress codes, which have mainly objectified women and controlled their clothing.
Since when do airlines have dress codes? & are able to force women to put on sweaters/disembark to express themselves? ? tweeted one user in response. @SouthwestAir This is totally unwarranted and absolutely disturbing. Shame on you.
A Twitter user wrote: I’m so sick of the sexualization of women’s bodies!!! He’s a tank top brother. I’ve seen so many men wearing tank tops and no one says a word to harass the women!
Tell me again there is no war on women and we watch our bodies, another person said. Tell me one more time.
In response to the thread, Southwest Airlines replied to Bobadillas’ tweet: Thank you for reaching out, Melinna, and we’re sorry to hear you weren’t able to get to your destination as planned. Please send us a DM with your confirmation number, along with any additional details about your experience that you would like to share, and well follow up with you ASAP.
It was not the first time that a customer from the South West had been singled out by the airline for the way they dressed. In October 2020, Kayla Eubanks shared on Twitter that she was traveling from New York to Chicago at LaGuardia Airport when she was denied entry to her gate by Southwest Airlines staff.
In an interview with News, Eubanks explained that her halter was in violation of airline dress code policy. When she asked the employee to inform her of company policy, the worker was unable to do so.
It is Southwest Airlines policy that the dress code is: Dress to impress. Although Southwest’s dress code is casual and casual, you should present a clean, neat and tasteful appearance.
The Independent has contacted Melinna Bobadilla and Southwest Airlines for comment.
