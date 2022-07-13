Fashion
The 27 best-selling men’s clothing
Amazon Prime Day, the site’s biggest sale of the year, has begun. With slashed prices on literally everything you might need, we’re seeing tons of great deals on home products, tech and electronics (especially Apple products), fitness gear, and books. . Like we said, everything you could possibly need. And of course, you can add men’s clothing to this list.
This year’s Prime Day menswear deals are already some of the best we’ve seen during Amazon Prime Day. There are massive discounts north of 50% off off season cold weather staples like hoodiesjackets and coats. On the one hand, this thick hooded puffer jacket of Amazon’s reliable Essentials line is currently a ridiculously cheap $15 (that’s the part where you pay attention to your future self and order one before it inevitably sells out). On the other side of the spectrum, and a bit more surprisingly, there are just as many savings on summer basics like polo shirts and swimwear. We even found deals on linen and seersuckerthe holy grail of heat resistant fabrics your wardrobe desperately needs.
Ahead, we’re rounding up our favorite Prime Day menswear deals of 2022 (so far!). And below, we answer some of our readers’ most frequently asked questions about Amazon Prime Day, including all the logistical details, how to get an Amazon Prime membership fast, and the best Prime Day deals of 2022.
Short-sleeved seersucker shirt
There’s nothing more summery than a seersucker shirt.
Classic short-sleeved piqué polo shirt
Lacoste’s cotton pique polo shirts are some of our all-time favourites. Can we recommend one in each color?
We love a good graphic tee as much as the next guy.
Sherpa Lined Hoodie
If you see anything from the Amazon Essentials collection with sherpa, go ahead and add to cart. The line’s sherpa blend is super soft – it’s just as comfortable as brands triple the price.
Benning Sleeve Patch Shirt
Jacket, overshirt, work shirt, whatever you call it, it’s a wardrobe essential.
AEROREADY 3-Stripe Quarter-Zip Fitted Workout Top
So much Adidas training gear is on sale for Prime Day. Don’t stop here; get the matching pants for a complete tracksuit.
Farewell, sweaty evening wear. Hello, easy and airy laundry.
If you want to make a statement, this cutout silk shirt from Peter Dundas should do the trick.
Stockton Jean in Deep Pitch
These are the best black jeans money can buy.
Linen pants give you permission to go out wearing (essentially) pajamas and look damn good while you’re at it.
Advice to the wise: never pass up a Levi’s sale.
These comfy hoodies that you can easily throw on to grab the mail, play video games, or hit the bag are now just under $15. How can you say no?
Custom Fit Stretch Chino Casual Pants
These performance chinos are like your favorite flat-front chinos, dress pants and all-in-one joggers. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on white pants yet this summer, what are you waiting for?
A new pair of quick-drying UPF 50 swim shorts for $12? You’d be crazy to pass this one up.
Accelerate 3″ Split Running Shorts
Thick down jacket with hood
Where else can you find a quality pump for $15? That’s the magic of Prime Day.
Double-breasted wool-blend pea coat
The same goes for this double-breasted wool number that costs less than $30. (Note that there are multiple color options, but the best discount is on the plaid version pictured here).
Perfect for the trails or just for a chilly day, this electric blue Oakley down jacket offers ’90s style with updated technology.
Tired: Stan Smith sneakers. Wired: Velcro Stan Smith sneakers.
Original SEACYCLED boat shoe
Opt for a modern take on one of history’s most iconic shoes with these Sperrys made from eco-friendly materials. They are a perfect match for all your jeans and khakis.
Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots
These hiking boots are marked just in time to hit the trails this summer.
The moccasin is an essential and the perfect finish to any dressy (rather) summer outfit.
Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs
Big news, Crocs fans: your favorite do-it-all shoe is on sale this Prime Day.
Pack of 5 Cotton Classics boxers
Prime Day is the time to stock up on underwear essentials, like everyone’s favorite Calvin Klein boxers.
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
You can’t go wrong with a pair of Ray-Ban wayfarers.
Nate Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch
Prime Day watch sales this year are shaping up to be absolutely unmissable. Take, for example, this matte black Fossil Chronograph at 66% off.
Aerojet automatic bracelet watch with open aperture
Or hold on to this Bulova beauty while it’s nearly $300 off.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping party that began in 2015 to commemorate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. Since then, the event has become Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, even bigger than Black Friday, with deep discounts on all product categories. In other words, if you want something, Amazon is probably selling it at a deep discount during Prime Day.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Prime Day takes place on July 12 and 13 this year. Like years past, Prime Day 2022 is a two-day event. If you can’t wait to grab some deals before then, Amazon now has a ton of Prime Day deals, like all of these amazing menswear finds.
How much does Amazon Prime cost in 2022?
Here’s a little bad news: Prime Day savings are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. While that year-end number might seem like a lot, you get what you pay for. Along with exclusive access to Prime Day deals, you also get same-day shipping on select items, plus free movies, TV shows, and magazines. Note that Amazon offers Prime membership discounts for students, seniors, and more. They also offer a 30-day free trial for new users.
What are the best Prime Day deals of 2022?
There are over 1.5 million items on sale during Prime Day 2022. Some of the best Prime Day deals are in the apparel, home, tech, and fitness categories. There are some particularly great and rare deals on Apple products right now, including up to 32% off AirPods. For all the bookworms out there, some of our favorite reads are also on sale for Prime Day. And last but not least, we’ve unearthed a ton of more awesome menswear finds for under $100.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses.
