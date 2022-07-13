Organize the dresses of your dreams





You would think that a store that sells couture clothing, especially for special events, would have struggled a lot during the pandemic and maybe even folded. Indeed some have. But not Mary Jane Denzer. Present in White Plains for 42 years, the luxury clothing and accessories boutique, nestled in one of the city’s twin Ritz Carlton residences, has emerged from the past two years stronger than ever, thanks to its loyalty and that of its customers. It was tough, says Debra OShea, co-owner of the company with Anastasia Cucinella. We got along very well with the designers. We didn’t cancel our inventory, so we always had a flow of new merchandise. And that sustained us. Plus, adds Cucinella, our customers haven’t canceled just one thing. It was amazing. Because of this multi-layered loyalty, MJD takes advantage of social trends, no more than the return of marriages. From intimate backyard gatherings to still-warm country barn affairs, rustic and romantic, to weekend destination extravaganza, our wedding business has come back threefold, Cucinella says. Customers come from the tri-state area and beyond, including Colorado, Florida and Massachusetts, for quality merchandise backed by personalized service. On the day of WAG’s visits, a mother of the groom picks up a deep blue cocktail dress whose floral accents enhance her feminine figure. Another woman, a female doctor getting ready for a gala, stuns in a strapless Wedgwood blue mermaid gown that hugs her sylph figure. Hours are by appointment only. It was a Covid innovation, says OShea. But now, she adds, it has become a means of providing comprehensive individual attention at a time when service, even in luxury department stores, has become rarer and more frustrating, which we have personally experienced. . People feel safe here, Cucinella says, pointing to the sleek, silver-white space of the 5,000 square foot stores. MJD’s success, however, contradicts what OShea describes as the risky dance of the fashion industry. European fabric factories have been owned for decades by people in their 70s and 80s, many of whom closed up shop at the height of the pandemic. Many of the seamstresses in fashion houses are older women who have been forced into retirement by the virus. Their replacement was not easy. Designers are always challenged, says OShea. Thanks to her and Cucinella’s consistent approach, however, MJD isn’t. The pair have embraced new brands like Maison Common, an 8-year-old German company known for its richly textured and patterned daywear and whimsical prom dresses, another big trend. Cucinella and OShea will be at fashion houses in New York this month, then return to Paris for the first time in three years this fall, to select designs for what their sleek website describes as a fashion museum, curated by style enthusiasts and form fanatics. which include necklines, silhouette, structure, proportions, color, fabrics, drapes and body shapes. The result? An apparently delighted clientele. Or as the gala siren suggests on her way out, you still have the dress of my dreams. To learn more, visit mjdenzer.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://westfaironline.com/149986/curating-the-dresses-of-your-dreams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos