Karlie Kloss Launches Klossette Fashion Designer Showcase in Metaverse – WWD

Karlie Kloss embraces the metaverse with Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase, a centralized hub that teleports visitors to explore five pop-up stores featuring community-created digital fashion collections.

Kloss has teamed up with designers in the Roblox community to help them develop and elevate their individual work, as well as showcase digital fashion and self-expression on the platform to the wider fashion community .

Each boutique is inspired by a different fashion genre and is located in some of the platform’s most popular virtual worlds.

Kloss worked with the five digital fashion designers featured on Roblox to help curate their custom-themed collections, including digital apparel and accessories that will be sold in pop-ups. In each boutique, users can take photos, learn poses, and style their look based on each designer’s curated collection.

“I have long been passionate about the intersection of fashion and technology, and I truly believe that digital fashion will play a huge role in changing the industry,” said Kloss, the 29-year-old model and entrepreneur. year. “Roblox and its community of digital designers are revolutionizing the way people express themselves online, uninhibited by the limitations of the physical world.

“There’s so much potential in what the metaverse experience can be,” she told WWD on Monday. “Today, Roblox is a platform with 50 million daily active users and community builders who come together every day to connect, create and express themselves. Fashion is a big part of how we we all express every day. I think the relationship with this digital experience is very exciting – to think about the future of digital fashion. It’s really the future, but it’s also very much the present,” said Kloss She said that’s why she wanted to work with Roblox to create this creator showcase, which elevates the designs of the creative community that exists on Roblox.

Kloss appreciates how digital fashion is democratizing the industry. “I’m a girl from Missouri that if it wasn’t for my modeling career, I would never have the chance to touch, let alone wear, a couture dress. There’s something so powerful about democratized access to digital fashion and how you can access and experience fashion in the digital experience,” Kloss said.

Over the past two years, Kloss has spent time really learning about space, having grown up with games.

“I love games. My three sisters and I always played all the video games growing up, and there were very few female characters and very few clothes to play with and buy. She said that’s why she believes so strongly in STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering and Math) and that Kode with Klossy, the free coding camp she founded in the United States for girls aged 13 to 18, exists, to create pathways for young women to learn technical skills to build whatever they are passionate about.

She thinks part of the reason we haven’t seen enough innovation in this intersection yet “is that there haven’t been enough people with technical skills from a fashion perspective… “

“I think the female perspective has been lacking. And it does not reflect the actual gaming community. It’s closer to a 50/50 split than people think. The future of digital fashion and the role that women can play in those spaces, there’s huge potential,” Kloss said.

During COVID-19, Kloss spent a lot of time learning about the Roblox platform and the designers and meeting them and getting to know them and their design process. “Some of the designers have been on the platform since they were eight years old,” she said. They are now designing clothes and making thousands, if not millions of dollars. She said the creative community earned over $500 million in 2021. Roblox started in 2006.

“When I think about the industry we work in, we meet, work and are inspired by the next generation designers. It’s a very difficult business. I think how do we connect these two worlds more between physical fashion and digital fashion, there are huge business opportunities for design talent and there is also huge consumer demand because we live, collaborate and connect in these virtual spaces,” Kloss said.

At the moment, it’s just virtual clothes, but physical clothes are upon us, she said. “It’s something creators think about and consumers crave,” Kloss said.

After meeting with a number of creators from the community, Kloss selected each designer for the collaboration and, over the past few months, supported each of them to bring their visions to life. The designers created their collections using the platform’s cutting-edge Layered Clothing technology which powers hyper-realistic and inclusive clothing that adapts to any avatar body type. Sales from each piece sold go directly to the creators.

Karlie Kloss Stéphane Feugère/WWD

People who have Robux and can purchase the items, and there are free items. They can access pop-ups and win items for free and they can try on clothes and take pictures in photo booths. “Shareable content is a big part of how people really express themselves,” Kloss said. “I will connect my audience to creative spaces happening on Roblox,” she said. When asked if she helps the five creators financially, she said the barriers to entry are much lower than in the real world. “To be a designer on Roblox, you need the equipment and the skill, but you design with a line of code, as opposed to yarn and fabric,” she said.

“The industry doesn’t understand the role that fashion plays in gaming and in the metaverse, and I think this conversation, we’re just at the beginning. There’s so much intention on how to connect these two worlds,” she said. “I’m very excited to help elevate these designers and introduce them to my audience as well as the fashion industry, and vice versa. Part of what I hope to accomplish with this creator showcase is to really build the space that can connect the industry that I’ve spent half my life in and this platform that touches many millions of people.” , Kloss said.

Designers Kloss has collaborated with are Builder Boy, Lovespun, Reverse Polarity, RynityRift, and Yourius, all of whom she says have been individually successful.

Builder Boy embraces Art Deco vibes in Mermaid Life.

Lovespun brings the Rococo Shop to life in Roblox High School 2.

Reverse Polarity takes on the goth era, but with a futuristic twist in their pop-up in Fashion Famous.

RynityRift creates cyberpunk heaven in RoBeats.

Yourius takes it western but with a modern twist in its pop-up in Livetopia.

“The fashion industry has a lot to learn about digital fashion. But digital fashion has a lot to do to reach the fashion industry,” said Roblox creator Samuel Jordan, aka Builder Boy. working with Karlie, we learned from each other, it’s the best way to create.

RynityRift creates cyberpunk heaven in RoBeats. Courtesy picture

According to Christina Wootton, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Roblox, “Digital fashion plays an important role in the creative expression of our community: in 2021 alone, 25 million virtual items were created by fashion designers. digital on Roblox, and one in five of our daily active users have updated their avatar every day.

“Karlie has been an inspiration and role model for young women in STEM for many years, and this new collection combining fashion and technology aims to empower the next generation of digital fashion designers. Over the next few years – to As digital fashion becomes mainstream – social and creative metaverse platforms like Roblox will be where designers of the future will build their careers and grow their global audience of customers,” Wootton said.

As for Kloss’ own activities in the metaverse, she said her avatar looks a lot like her. “She’s quite tall,” Kloss said.

“I love playing games where there’s a task, whether it’s baking cookies or running around the Gucci gardens, which I think is an amazing experience. There are so many inspiring things that Gucci has Tommy Hilfiger has just launched a world on Roblox. We are starting to see these two worlds collide and this is just the very beginning. Investing and elevating the design community in the gaming space is an important part of nurturing that community. There will be so many more opportunities for people trained with those skills,” Kloss said.

“At Kode with Klossy, we are focused on creating pathways for young people to learn technical skills and they can apply them as they wish: some create games, others create applications that have a positive impact on their community, others use their tech skills to fight for social justice or the right to vote or create coding opportunities for their peers. I think nurturing this community is an important part of continuing to invest in the future of digital fashion,” she said.

She said that going forward, she has lots of ideas for introducing designers and design houses to these digital spaces. “There are huge business opportunities, but on top of that there are so many more people they can inspire and influence,” Kloss said.

“Fashion should be for everyone. But the truth is, whether it’s price or geography… it’s not always possible to access the best in fashion. In Roblox, I want to create a space where that’s possible,” Kloss said. She said it was only a matter of time when these designers were making virtual clothes to sell the physical twin of that simultaneously.

The Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase is live Tuesday through July 25.

