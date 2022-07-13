Woman given dress code on Southwest Airlines, sparking debate





A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing she was “dress code” on Southwest Airlines. Jacy (@maybejacy) posted a seven-second clip of herself holding a pink t-shirt, after apparently dressing coded on a Southwest Airlines flight. Overlaid text says, bro, do I have a dress code on a southwest flight? are we in high school? are you upset with my shoulders? Its 102 degrees. my torso is fully clothed? and it caused a scene because a nice lady stuck to me and then got kicked off the flight. The one Grandma complained about, caught me outside bich. The camera pans from the shirt she is holding to the pink corset she was wearing, to the TikToker looking confused. Jacy captioned the video, give me back my money smelly hoes @Southwest Airlines or send me a bottle of expensive champagne. life support mashup by mvlfoy – toukass @maybejacy give me back my money smelly hoes @Southwest Airlines or send me a bottle of expensive champagne 😘 #fyp The video has already been viewed more than 179,000 times since it was posted on July 11. Many commenters defended Jacy, seeing no problem with her outfit. There is no dress code in the Southwest!! said one user. That’s not quite true: Southwest Airlines expects passengers to present a “Clean, neat and tasteful appearance.” hello? what part of this shirt is revealing, asked another user. Nothing wrong with this outfit, a third agreed. Other people in the comments saw another side to the incident via Twitter. Hey friends just got pulled out a @SouthwestAir flight bc I advocated for a young woman to be shamed and harassed by an employee for wearing a tank top deemed too revealing. The employee became defensive when I asked what rules the young lady was breaking. 1/ — Melinna Bobadilla (@MelinnaTeatrina) July 11, 2022 I saw the woman who was kicked out tweeting and when she said she felt threatened by another passenger, let go of the Brandon shirt, they don’t care, one person said. I saw a post on Twitter about you earlier. Of the other lady involved, I believe. Sorry that was so out of place, wrote a second user. I SAW HIS TWEET!!! southwest tried to be like oh well fix this and everyone was like yeah okay a third user commented. In a follow-up video, Jacy explained the incident that led to the dress code. She reveals her full outfit and says an employee tapped her on the shoulder to get her attention, asking her to cover up. @maybejacy original sound – jacy #green screen the world hates women ig #fyp A lady tapped me on the shoulder and she said, do you have a jacket or something? You need to cover up, she said. The employee insists that she would offer Jacy a shirt to cover up when Jacy refused. A woman came to Jacy’s defense and ended up being removed from the plane. The Daily Dot reached out to Jacy for comment via TikTok and Southwest Airlines’ press email comment, but did not receive a response in time for this story to be published. today’s best stories

*First published: July 12, 2022, 2:40 p.m. CDT

Melody Heald

Melody Heald is a cultural writer. Her work can be found in Glitter Magazine, BUST Magazine, and more.

