Black Widow actress Florence Pugh rages at critics after exposing boobs in see-through dress: ‘F***ing Free The F***ing Nipple’
Black Widow actress Florence Pugh raged after exposing her breasts while wearing a sheer Valentino dress at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall-Winter show in Rome.
Pugh originally shared several photos of herself in the dress for instagram who clearly expose her breasts, writing, “Technically they are covered? Feel magical at Valentino. Pierpaolo Piccioli you absolute genius. Stunning. Stunning. Superb evening.
She concluded, “Thank you again, my beautiful team, for making my pink princess dreams come true.”
Following this post, she shared more photos of herself in the dress exposing her breasts and called out the people who criticized her in another Instagram post.
She began her rant by writing, “Listen, I knew when I was wearing this amazing Valentino dress that there was no way there wasn’t a comment on it. Whether negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink from me was nervous. I was not before, during or even now after.
She quickly turned her attention and started excoriating them, “What’s been interesting to watch and see is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly. , for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio…?”
“It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time a woman has heard what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is how some some of you can be vulgar,” she continued.
“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all the flaws I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14,” Pugh wrote.
“Many of you wanted to let me know in an aggressive way how disappointed you were with my small breasts, or how embarrassed I should be to have such a flat chest. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. “, she noted. “I am fully aware of the size of my chest and I am not afraid of it.
The actress then asked, “What is most concerning is. Why are you so afraid of boobs? Little? Big? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. East. So. Creepy.
She then said: “It makes me wonder what happened to you being so happy to be so loudly upset about the size of my breasts and my body..? I’m so grateful to have grown up in a home with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the folds of our bodies. To be strong to be comfortable.
Pugh then said, “My mission in this industry has always been to say f*** it and f*** that whenever someone expects my body to turn into an opinion of what is hot or sexually attractive. I wore this dress because I know.
“If being publicly violent towards women in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is you’re the one who doesn’t know it. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise, and it’s all because of two cute little nipples.
Ironically, Pugh then teased the final image in her slideshow where she covers her breasts with her hands.
She wrote: “Ah! The final slide is for those who feel more comfortable with that inch of darker skin to cover #f***ingfreethef***ingnipple.
While Pugh called for respecting people and respecting humans, she clearly doesn’t respect herself and others because she eschews the virtue of modesty in favor of exposing herself to the world.
The teaching of the Catholic Church on modesty is clear as stated in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. He says, “Purity requires modesty, an integral part of temperance. Modesty protects the intimate center of the person. It is refusing to reveal what should remain hidden. She is ordered to chastity, of which she testifies to the sensitivity. It guides the way we look at others and behaves towards them in accordance with the dignity of people and their solidarity.
Further, the Catechism declares: “Modesty protects the mystery of persons and their love. It encourages patience and moderation in romantic relationships; it demands that the conditions of the definitive gift and commitment of man and woman to each other be fulfilled. Modesty is decency. It inspires her choice of clothes. He remains silent or reserved where there is an obvious risk of unhealthy curiosity. It’s discreet. »
He later clarified: “The forms taken by modesty vary from culture to culture. Everywhere, however, modesty exists as an intuition of the spiritual dignity proper to man. He is born with the awakened consciousness of being a subject. To teach modesty to children and adolescents is to awaken in them respect for the human person.
Besides the clear teaching of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Fr. Chad Ripperger notes that actions like Pugh’s lack of modesty and his sharing of the photos could eventually expose people who watch them to demons.
He explains, “Demons can actually introduce images into our imaginations. Now they can’t create images of things we’ve never seen before. They can take parts of these things from our memory and put them together to create different images, but they can’t say what Saint Thomas is saying, they can’t say that a blind man sees color or imagines color. They have to use something that already exists.
“That’s one of the reasons I tell people to never, under any circumstances, ever watch porn outside of the fact that some of it is cursed now,” he warns. “The fact is that once you have seen it, this material, even if you ask for the grace of oblivion, if God permits, the demons can use it.”
What do you think of Florence Pugh’s rant on Instagram after exposing her boobs?
