Up to 79% off Reebok, Adidas, Nike and more – Billboard

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and we’ve rounded up some of the best music and entertainment deals here. But in addition to electronics, there are also a number of Prime Day sneaker deals with discounts of up to 70% off top brands like Reebok, Nike, Adidas, Converse, Puma, New Balance and Under Armour. .

In addition to Amazon’s Prime Day sneaker deals, there are also a ton of Prime Day fashion deals available online. We’ve spotted discounts on designer watches, summer clothes, suits and more here.

In shoes and accessories, find great Prime Day deals on shoes and bags, with brands like Aldo, Sperry, Keen and Taylor Swift-fave Keds, discounted here. Looking for more lifestyle kicks or performance shoes? Here are some of the best selling Prime Day sneakers to buy.

1. New Balance

Stars like Jack Harlow and Jaden Smith are fans of the retro style of New Balance sneakers. Right now, Amazon’s New Balance Prime Day sale is offering shoes over 40% off online. Men’s shoes start at just $23, while women’s shoes, like the best-selling Fresh Foam Roav, start at just $36.22.

New Balance Men’s Iconic 574 V2 Trainers

From $41.19



The iconic 572 V2 trainers for men from New Balance offer a retro 80s vibe with modern design elements that will go perfectly with your summer wardrobe. These sneakers come in seven different colors, including blue, white, and red, but sizes and quantities vary.

Amazon is an official New Balance online retailer, so all of these Prime Day sneaker deals are legit. Shoes and apparel are also eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which lets you try on anything with free returns and exchanges for up to seven days. See all New Balance Prime Day deals here.

2.Adidas

Artists like Pharrell have long collaborated with Adidas, citing the athletic brand’s longstanding heritage in sports and its commitment to fresh, innovative style. Amazon’s Prime Day sneaker sale has Adidas shoes starting at $18, along with a ton of also-marked apparel, gear, bags, and accessories. The Adidas golf shoes are part of a Prime Day sale, with this premier pair starting at just $25. Even iconic Adidas tracksuits are on sale, starting at just $30. See all Adidas Prime Day deals here.

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides Men’s Sandal (black and white)

$from $16.82



Need a pair of slides for the summer? The Adidas Adilette slides are probably one of the most recognizable slip-on shoes you can buy at an affordable price. They’re usually no more than $20-$25 and are even cheaper for Prime Day at $16 in the black-and-white three-stripe design, but they range from $10 in other colors.

3. Nike

Nike is no stranger to Prime Day and this year the brand is offering deals on sneakers, slides, workout gear, bags and more. We spotted shoes starting at $35 and fitness equipment starting at $15. Sizes and styles available for men, women and children. Looking for kicks worthy of the Grail? Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to score those hard-to-find collectible sneakers, like the Nike Vapormax “Off White.” Yes, Amazon has some too and although they are no longer on discount, they are selling out fast. Check out all of today’s Nike Prime deals here.

Nike Court Legacy Men’s Gymnastics Shoe

$69.59



$79.99



13% off



Are you looking for a fabric sneaker? This Nike gym shoe features a fabric upper and rubber sole with a minimalist design. They’re sleek, but probably not great for walking on hard surfaces for long periods of time, so if you need more support, add a pair of shoe sliders to your cart.

4. Puma

Puma’s Prime Day sale includes a selection of styles from the brand’s collaborations with Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne and Lauren London, as well as styles seen on artists like The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. Women’s tops start at $10 and sneakers around $30, while men’s sneakers start at just $21.

Puma California sneakers for women

$70



$80



13% off



Nothing like a classic! The Puma California sneaker for women is available in more than a dozen different colors, but the price varies depending on the model you choose. The white low-top sneakers featured above are made from 100% leather and retail for $70. Check out all the Puma Prime Day deals here.

5. Under Armor

Under Armour’s Prime Day sale features tops, pants, shoes, bags and accessories for up to 30% off. The Prime Day sale includes Under Armor golf accessories and apparel, as well as cross-training and fitness gear, sneakers and more. See all the Under Armor Prime deals of the day here.

Under Armor Men’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

$41.57



$70



41% off



Are you looking for a running shoe at a low price? Under Armour’s Assert 9 running shoe may not be the more stylish shoe around, but it’s certainly durable — and 61% off for Prime Day, making it one of the more affordable picks on our list. The Assert 9 are available in 16 different colors.

6.Reebok

Reebok’s Amazon store is offering up to 79% off select shoes during Prime Day. The sale includes the Reebok National Geographic Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Shoes ($60.40), Hi2 Sneaker for Men in Black ($42.43) or White ($34.99).

Reebok Men’s Classic Harman Run Trainers

$13.64



$65



79% off



The cheapest of the lot are the classic Harman Run sneakers for men from Reebok, which are on sale for just $13.64. With a comfortable and sturdy design, these sleek, low-top trainers feature a die-cut EVA midsole that provides durable support to keep you moving comfortably all day long.