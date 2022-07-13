Fashion
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 apparel deals: dresses, activewear, pants, shoes, accessories, and more
We’ve found all the best Amazon Prime Day clothing deals to head into the shopping holiday in style. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe essentials like new summer sandals or a comfy pair of jeans to make your butt look spectacular, now’s your last chance to upgrade your basics with top-rated pieces on major markdowns. on Amazon.
The retailer is offering a new round of apparel discounts for Prime Day, with select items up to 60% off. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the big day(s), plus the best discounts on women’s clothing, shoes and accessories to snag now.
Before you start shopping, bookmark and come back to this page, as well as updating with all the Prime Day fashion offers before and during the sale. Remember, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here until midnight PST, July 13 for Prime members.
The best Prime Day apparel deals going right now
You’ll find some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on fashion from brands like Frye, Nike, Levi’s, Ray-Ban, and more. Everything from size-inclusive activewear to flowy summer dresses is marked down, so you can upgrade your seasonal wardrobe without breaking the bank.
- Under Armor Women’s UA Infinity High Sports Bra ($24, originally $60)
- Nike Pro 365 Women’s Mid-Length Legging ($43, originally $60)
- Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses ($150, originally $215)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes ($90, originally $140)
- Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket ($46, originally $90)
- Swarovski Attract Pear Earrings ($33, originally $69)
And if you’re eager to add more discounted items to your cart, keep an eye out for all the best Prime Day deals here.
Prime Day Sportswear Deals
If your gym clothes need a refresh, there’s a tonne on sale now from brands you know and love, like Nike, Free People Movement, Champion, Under Armour, and more. We’ve added compression leggings and high-impact sports bras to our carts, and we’ve certainly been tempted to add breezier running shorts and yoga bras.
Prime Day Loungewear Deals
Is there anything better than slipping on sweats after a long day? These loungewear finds on Amazon feel like a sartorial sigh of relief thanks to soft materials, elastic waistbands, and loose silhouettes. For ultimate comfort, opt for simple camisoles, soft rompers and wireless bras. For running errands or lounging around the house, opt for tapered joggers and oversized sweatshirts.
Prime day dress deals
Amazon is unrivaled in its speed and efficiency, and when Prime Day kicks off, it has a slew of pretty dresses that will arrive at your doorstep in no time. We’ve been looking for dresses that are flowy, easy to pull on and lightweight to keep you cool in hot weather. They are also versatile, whatever the occasion awaits you: weddings, going to the office, brunch or weekend at the beach. Whatever you’re looking for, from a floral midi dress to a lace maxi, there are plenty to choose from, including picks from brands like ASTR the Label, The Drop and For Love and Lemons.
Prime Day swimwear deals
Summer is in full swing and if your swimwear collection is looking a little washed out and stretched, you’re in luck. We were frankly overwhelmed with the amount of costumes for sale on Amazon, which is good news for you. Maybe you are looking for a one piece swimsuit they have with full coverage, cut outs, lace mesh and more. If you lean for a very small kini, you will find them too. We were looking at high-waisted bottoms and longline tops to save us from possible pinch slips.
Deals on Prime Day shirts and tops
Building your wardrobe with versatile, high-quality tops you’ll wear for years is the name of our game. long-sleeved linen, lace-trimmed tank tops and floral blouses from brands like Free People, Amazon Essentials and Madewell.
Prime Day Stocking Deals
Whether you’re looking for pants that do double duty at the office and for dinner parties, lightweight sheets for the warmer seasons or trendy shorts, we can almost guarantee you’ll find them on sale. We’ve been impressed with the deep discounts on top-selling wide-leg pants and denim shorts from brands like Levi’s and Calvin Klein.
Prime Day Shoe Deals
Right now, you’ll find great deals on the best cushioned running shoes from Nike and Asics. There are also plenty of wedding-ready strappy sandals from designer brands like Sam Edelman. You’ll see casual flip flops from Roxy and comfy slippers that will make running errands and padding around the house a little more comfortable.
Prime Day Accessory Deals
Amazon is an underrated mecca for accessories, especially around the Prime Day season. We see backpacks from Herschel, sunglasses from Ray-Ban and earrings from Swarovski. We also found sturdy (and roomy) beach bags, floppy hats with added sun protection, fashionable sunglasses, and a ready-for-anything Frye belt bag.
How to Buy Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day is the best time of year for Prime members to save big. Not a member yet? Do not stress. You can register for a Main Membership anytime, and you’ll get a 30-day free trial as an incentive. With it, you can shop massive deals from clothing brands you know and love, plus others just waiting to be discovered.
You can also shop thousands of other offers in categories like skincare and fitness. Some of the best deals are on big-ticket tech, fitness, and home goods from brands like Apple, Therabody, and Tushy. Check out some of our other most popular Prime Day stories below.
