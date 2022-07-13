Florence Pugh pink dress: why do men get so upset when women show their nipples?





Schiaparelli, Gaultier, Armani Priv fashion loves nipples and last week’s couture shows proved it. Since the body was dressed, the chest has been a subject of discussion and, above all, a taboo subject. A show on the Couture Week program added fuel to the fire, not through its collection, but through its topless guests. British actress Florence Pugh arrived at the Valentino Haute Couture show wearing a sheer fuschia dress from the houses last season. She joined Anne Hathaway and Ariana DeBose in donning Pink PP, the shade trademarked by (and named after) Valentinos creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Pugh looked feminine and powerful, but it was her nipples that set the internet on fire for all the wrong reasons. Sure, there were people who fangirled over her killer couture look and general carefree attitude, but it was a (hopefully) small but vocal group of misogynists that got through. It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time a woman has been told what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, she wrote on Instagram in response to the online trolling onslaught she received. What is disturbing is how vulgar some of you can be. What’s been interesting to watch and see is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. Do you even do this with your job titles and work emails in your bio…? she continued. Many of you wanted to let me know aggressively how disappointed you were with my small breasts, or how embarrassed I should be to have such a flat chest. Pughs’ Instagram response was captioned with #freethefuckingnipple. And while his anger is more than justified, the addition of the fuck is actually necessary, given that #FreeTheNipple is invisible on the platform and censored to non-existence. Female nipples have been celebrated on the catwalks for decades. Following the mini-skirt controversy instigated by Mary Quant in the 1960s, Yves Saint Laurent shook society by showing off sheer blouses that were modeled by London It girl of the swinging Sixties Penelope Tree, freeing the nipple long before today’s campaign existed. Getty Images What happens on the catwalks in Paris usually spills over into our daily lives via the main street. Then there’s TikTok, where Gen Z is finding new ways to decode runway trends. On this platform too, nipples are big for summer 2022. So forget the angry internet trolls and sad little men, join Florence Pugh and the rest of the fashion world in proudly unleashing the nipple, this no is nothing new. Growing up. Respect people. Respect the bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a lot easier, I promise, read Pugh’s parting shot. And all because of two cute little nipples

