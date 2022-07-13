Inditex enters clean technologies by investing in a circular start-up





Inditex, owner of Zara, joins the growing number of major fashion brands investing in sustainability-focused start-ups as pressure to meet high-level commitments to reduce fashion’s environmental impact increases. The company is among investors funding the latest round of textile-to-textile recycling company Circs. Series B has raised more than $30 million, with other participants including Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, textiles maker Milliken & Company and trading firm Marubeni, the US-based startup said on Tuesday. Virginia in the United States. Although the size of Inditex’s stake was not disclosed, the Spanish fast fashion giant said it was its first investment in a clean technology company. The move comes as activity in the cleantech space intensifies, fueled by growing consumer appetite for fashion products with low environmental footprints, regulatory pressure and policy shifts aimed at limiting the industry impact, and investor demands for companies to demonstrate they are tackling climate risk. Companies have responded with high-profile pledges to reduce the environmental impact of the clothes they sell and are turning to innovative start-ups to help them achieve these goals. Inditex has set a goal to have all polyester in its collections recycled by 2025. Efforts to reduce the impact of other materials, such as cotton, also include sourcing recycled materials. Earlier this year, the company signed a 100 million ($101 million) removal contract with Finnish textile-textile recycling company Infinited Fiber Company, which is building an industrial-scale plant capable of turning textile waste into a cotton-like fiber. The three-year agreement secures Inditex 30% of its future annual production. The investment in Circ is a bet on another recycling technology with large-scale ambitions, which focuses on solving a big technical challenge facing the sector: the difficulty of recycling fabrics that mix natural fibers like cotton with synthetics like polyester. Circs technology can separate these mixtures, returning them to the raw materials from which they were made. The company currently has the capacity to recycle approximately four to five tons of material per day, a fraction of the global market. The new funds will allow it to carry out engineering work for larger-scale facilities while working on commercial launches with brand partners. Circularity is here to stay, but it is disruptive and it won’t be easy, said Circ chief executive Peter Majeranowski. We want to work with the biggest and best brands because it brings scale. For more BoF durability coverage, Register now for our new weekly sustainability briefing by Sarah Kent. Editor’s note: This article was revised on July 12, 2022. An earlier version incorrectly stated that Circ’s technology could be used to recycle stretch jeans and yoga pants. This is an error. The company focuses on recycling polyester and cotton blends, not the spandex typically used in these types of garments.

