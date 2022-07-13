Fashion company Dsquared2 pays tribute to Bob Marley with a new collection





Fashion design house Dsquared2 opened Mens Fashion Week in Milan, Italy with a new collection that pays tribute to Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley. The show put on by Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 was created in collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation, which gave them permission to reproduce the image of Bob Marley on t-shirts, beach bags and bags. The Catens noted their love of 1970s Jamaican vibes and the messages of peace, love and joy in Marley’s music as inspiration for the new men’s collection. They cited emblematic elements such as the colors of the Jamaican flag as part of their designs. The Catens added that Bob Marley’s relaxed and cool style of freedom was perfect for the global celebration of a return to the ability to travel after the long COVID-19 lockdown. The spring/summer collection for men includes items such as flared jeans embroidered with marijuana leaves, tie-dye shirts, nylon maxi shorts and hoodies. Canadian fashion designer twins Dean and Dan Catenacci were born in Toronto in 1964. Their father is Italian and they have seven older siblings. They moved to New York to study at Parsons School of Design, but left after one semester to return to Canada. They started their first women’s fashion in 1986, and in 1991 they moved to Milan to work for the fashion house of Gianni Versace. Their first men’s collection was launched in 1994 and their DSquared2 brand was established in 1995. The Catens are known for their spectacular fashion shows and their lines are popular with celebrities. In 2000, Madonna had them design over 150 pieces for her 2001 tour and a music video. During a fashion show in 2005, singer Christina Aguilera stripped the male models naked. Rihanna was featured in a fashion show in Milan in 2007. Since then, Dsquared2 stores have opened around the world, with recent openings in Miami, Doha, New York, Rome Prague, Madrid and Istanbul. Their creations have been worn by Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, Ricky Martin, Nicolas Cage, Lenny Kravitz and Fergie. Awards won by the Caten brothers include Breakthrough Design Team GQ USA Men of the Year in 2003; Aguja de Oro in 2006; Best Designers of the Year by GQ Spain Man of the Year in 2007; Best Designers of the Year by GQ Germany Man of the Year in 2008; and a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2009. In 2017, they received honorary citizenship of Casalvieri, Italy, and the first LeColuche Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaicans.com/fashion-firm-dsquared2-pays-homage-to-bob-marley-with-new-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos