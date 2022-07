Fashion Obscura: Hussein Chalayan’s outsider fashion

The month is February and the year is 2013. You just got home from another trying day in high school, and it’s time to check out tumblr. Scrolling behind-the-scenes photos of Sasha Pivovarova and scans of an NSFW editorial from Frenchvoguesomething catches your eye: it’s a GIF from Hussein Chalayan’s Fall/Winter 2013 show. You look closer. The moving image captures a model gliding down the catwalk with her face vacant in very high fashion style. As she approaches the camera, her hand grabs the neckline of her dress. She rips, a forceful maneuver that otherwise would rip the garment. But instead of destroying the dress, she creates a new one. The dress unfolds into an entirely new creation, a breathtaking feat of couture. It was this GIF that introduced me to Chalayan’s enchanting experiments on fashion transformation. The British-Turkish designer, who graduated from Central Saint Martins, created high-tech wearables long before the advent of WiFi and smartphones. In 2000, he created a remote control dress with panels that lift to reveal a layer of tulle. In 2007, he upped the ante with computer-controlled dresses that seemed to change shape on their own. In the same year, he launched an LED dress that played videos on its surface. And in 2017, he in partnership with Intel to create brain and heart wave monitoring accessories that displayed visualizations of models’ stress levels through tiny built-in projectors. Chalayan’s runway shows exude a strange kind of magic that fashion today lacks. Looking at images from his past collections, everything else loses a transporting quality also present in the work of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano. Chalayan hasn’t shown at Fashion Week since the FW20 season, and recent news about the designer is scarce. In 2019 he joined the Berlin University of Applied Sciences as a professor of design. In 2020, the Shanghai Power Station of Art hostedHussein Chalayan: Archipelago, a retrospective of his work. And in early 2022, he collaborated with homewares supplier Karaca on a tableware collection. It seems like design has drifted away from fashion forever.” The industry favors all the same people and it’s really annoying, from stylists to photographers to designers… It’s safe to say that I don’t never really been part of the ‘club,'” he said in a recent maintenance. It’s this unwavering authenticity that has unleashed my imagination and that of countless tumblr teens of other modes. And that is the reason why, after 69 seasons, Chalayanmay retired as a fashion story. Shop our favorite product

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/hussein-chalayan-transforming-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos