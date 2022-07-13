Fashion
Debra Messing Steps Out In Plain Black Knee-Length Dress For New Store Opening In Connecticut
Debra Messing kept it simple in a solid black dress on Tuesday as she attended a boutique opening in Westport, Connecticut.
The 53-year-old actress wore a short-sleeved dress that skimmed her knees for the opening of The Collective West by fashion designer Christian Siriano, 36.
The Will & Grace star completed her outfit with open-neck tan heels and added a splash of color with red nail polish.
Debra had her red hair below her shoulders and accessorized with necklaces, rings and bracelets.
She smiled as she caught up with Christian in his new shop.
Christian in an Instagram post last week said the store will carry brands including Swoon Gallery, Josh Levkoff Jewelry, Irene Lummertz, Snif, Frannys Farmacy and Bungalow Decor.
“The space is so magical and I can’t wait for you all to come shop and enjoy it,” he posted.
The designer opened the boutique not far from his 6,000 square foot home in Westport.
Debra reprized her role as Grace Adler from 2017-2020 for a three-season revival of Will & Grace on NBC and earned a ninth Golden Globe nomination for her performance.
She can next be seen in the upcoming Bros romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse.
Bros is set to be released in the United States on September 30 by Universal Pictures.
Debra has an 18-year-old son, Roman, with ex-husband Daniel Zelman, 55.
She previously dated her Smash co-star Will Chase, 51, from late 2011 to October 2014.
