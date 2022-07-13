Fashion
Menswear brand DTC Goodlife takes inspiration from the CPG playbook
In times of economic boom, it’s easy for apparel brands to chase seasonal trends, collaborations, and new product categories to attract more customers. But that’s not the time we live in, and the opposite approach of limiting product assortment is a safer bet. In the wake of inflation, supply chain issues and reduced consumer spending, some fashion brands are betting on reliably salable staples and styles.
Goodlife, a men’s fashion brand launched in 2012, is a case study in which a limited range of products works to the brand’s advantage. The bread and butter of the Goodlifes assortment are its T-shirts, of which just three styles account for more than 70% of its inventory and sales.
Co-founder and co-CEO Andrew Codispoti said he adheres to a strict 70-20-10 rule. Seventy percent of the brand’s inventory is made up of t-shirts and the few other products, including sweatpants, which together drive the majority of sales. But Goodlife reserves 10% of its inventory for new seasonal items, like swimwear. If something in the 10% is selling well and demand seems high, it is moved to the 20% section, which Codispoti classifies as popular products but not yet considered essential or persistent. Only once a product has stayed in the 20% for at least a year and is selling steadily during that time, such as Goodlife’s velor hoodie introduced in 2020, is it added to hero inventory at 70%.
The 10% novelty can take the form of a new product category, such as swimwear; a new material, as for the velvet hoodie; or a new fit, like the scalloped tee launched this month. This strategy was not always part of the Goodlife model, but it was adopted before the pandemic.
Years ago, we were more tempted to give in to newness and try new products all the time, Codispoti says. But if you only acquire customers on a new thing you just introduced and won’t resell again, is that really a customer for life? We’ve found that people who love us for our flagship t-shirts come back again and again.
Codispoti said the repeat purchase rate for brands was nearly 60%. And it owed its low 8% return rate both to customers being familiar with the Goodlife product and to offering an online try-before-you-buy feature. The feature allows customers to have shirts delivered and only be charged if they don’t. return them. The industry average return rate for apparel is more than 16%
Codispoti specifically compared Goodlife’s business model to a consumer packaged goods brand, like toothbrush startup Quip. Quip focuses on a few SKUs and builds a loyal following for those products.
But Codispoti also distances Goodlife from the wave of DTC brands that emerged before the pandemic and achieved immense valuation quickly but without a sustainable model. He said Goodlife, unlike many DTC brands, does not shy away from wholesale and has been selling its t-shirts to Nordstrom since the brand launched. According to the brand, Goodlife is the origin of the best-selling luxury t-shirt at Nordstrom. Its overall revenue is growing by a high double-digit percentage each quarter, Codispoti said.
Many of these DTC companies were overfunded, Codispoti said. Many tech investors have given these brands a lot of money to simply buy growth. They are not apparel investors and do not understand equity or brand retention. Growth can be very overestimated. You can grow a lot and then hit a wall because you haven’t created loyal customers.
In another initiative taken by the CPG industry, Goodlife last year launched a subscription model called T-shirt Club. It sends members a new shirt every one, two, three or six months, charging 20% less than the shirt’s retail price in exchange for recurring orders. Goodlife t-shirts are $70, but are only $54 for club members. As Goodlife is still learning from the program, it has not marketed it aggressively yet. Goodlife did not share membership figures.
With forecasts for the rest of the year signaling the possibility of reduced sales across all sectors, extracting more value from fewer products is increasingly an attractive move for fashion brands.
During a boom, you’re always thinking about how and where you can grow, said Matt Field, founder of MakerSights, a company that works with brands like Madewell to plan their inventory and avoid overproduction. But recently, there has been a leak to SKU productivity.
Sources
2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/how-goodlife-is-taking-a-page-from-the-cpg-playbook/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Dress Is a *Major* Elle Woods Vibe July 13, 2022
- Premier Hockey Federation Expands Montreal Franchise – NBC Boston July 13, 2022
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to inauguration of World Internet Conference organization – Xinhua July 13, 2022
- Imran Khan accuses Mr X and Mr Y of rigging Punjab polls July 13, 2022
- Mandy Moore reacts to This Is Us Emmy Snubs July 13, 2022