Lancer Fits for Men’s Fashion





Mr. Schlossman and Mr. Harris met in 2011 while working at BPMW, a fashion PR firm. Mr. Schlossman wrote a menswear blog, Sartorially Inclined, and the two launched a video series, Fashion Bros, at Complex Media in 2014. Two years later, they launched the podcast Failing Upwards, which has was picked up by digital media company Barstool. Sports. They started Throwing Fits shortly after leaving Barstool. Mr. Harris, who grew up in New York, and Mr. Schlossman, who grew up in suburban New Jersey, arguably became podcasters in 2018, when actor (and occasional menswear referee) Jonah Hill was a guest on failure up. He appeared on the new show in 2020, taking part in a long conversation that touched on self-acceptance, golf clothes and his admiration for the 1993 comedy Surf Ninjas. The podcast is now at the center of a social media constellation that includes a Reddit page and Instagram and TikTok accounts. On Discord, a popular platform for crypto enthusiasts and gamers, fans engage in discussions stimulated by the duo on topics ranging from designer Mike Amiri to whether a listener would stick with the capsule if Mr. Harris slept with his ex. Ben Lankford, who became a Throwing Fits listener while living in Nashville, described the Throw Gang as a cool community of like-minded people who have at least a tangential interest in fashion. Last summer, he bought a ticket ($69) to attend a Throwing Fits rally in New York he heard about on Discord. It was there that I met so many good friends that I have in the city now, said Mr. Lankford, who eventually moved to Bushwick, Brooklyn. Mr Harris said fans of the shows were usually young men looking for advice. Maybe they’ve left their hometown and are looking for an older brother type figure to tell them what to wear, what to listen to, what to watch, what to do, where to drink, where to eat, he said.

