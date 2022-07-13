Daisy Edgar-Jones dons a 3D floral dress for Where the Crawdads Sing – WWD

Daisy Edgar-Jones did the red carpet fantasy at the premiere of her latest film, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing.’

The actress turned to Gucci, wearing a pink, green and lavender sequined floral appliqué dress that featured an asymmetrical skirt from the brand’s 2023 resort collection. She styled her hair in a bun, leaving only her bangs, and wore strappy white sandals.

She was styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with Phoebe Dynevor, Carey Mulligan and Claire Foy.

The premiere, which took place in New York at the Museum of Modern Art, also saw other cast members such as Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson attend. Reese Witherspoon, who produced the film, also made an appearance, wearing a hot pink Emilia Wickstead dress.

Harris Dickinson, Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith attend the New York premiere of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ at the Museum of Modern Art on July 11 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The film, based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens, follows a young woman who grows up in the North Carolina swamps and becomes suspicious in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

Since Edgar-Jones starred in her breakout role as Marianne Sheridan on Hulu’s 2020 hit series “Normal People,” she’s since shot to fame. This year alone, she starred in Hulu’s thriller “Fresh” and true crime drama “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

She also works closely with a number of luxury fashion brands such as Gucci, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Versace and many more to attend high-profile events such as the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the Met Gala and press tours for his own projects.