Some fashion brands are built to last and the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite Jigsaw is clearly one of them.

The brand, now five decades old, is finding new life with shoppers who want their style and clothes to last for years.

With signs that Britain’s obsession with disposable fashion is waning, Jigsaw is looking to establish a foothold in market towns where he believes his core buyers are stylish women in their 40s and 50s.

TIMELESS: The Duchess of Cambridge wearing the brand’s clothes in 2007

It plans to open stores in Market Harborough in Leicestershire, St Albans in Hertfordshire and the towns of Surrey, Reigate and Cobham.

Celebrity fans include TV presenter Holly Willoughby and Kate, who briefly worked as an accessories buyer for the chain before her engagement to Prince William.

HEARTLAND: Jigsaw has largely abandoned city centers for market towns

Managing Director Beth Butterwick said her buyers are confident women who buy less, buy better. She added: Cut and fabric are important for cashmere, silk and linen. Were not instant fashion.

The brand will also move out of downtown stores and busy malls where younger, more price-conscious shoppers scan the rails for the cheapest options.

We have very little [shops] in city centres, Ms Butterwick said. Were in market towns and regional centers where customers tend to be local shoppers who travel there a lot.

Famous fans of the brand include TV presenter Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge, who briefly worked as an accessories buyer for the chain before her engagement to Prince William.

The brand, now five decades old, is finding new life with shoppers who want their style and clothes to last for years.

Of her clients, she said: They are elegant and confident. They want to look modern and relevant with their friends. They are not slaves to social media. [When we ask them] they reference a multitude of media and they always love print [magazines].

His formula seems to work. Jigsaw reversed a loss of 21 million in 2020, to a profit of 1.2 million last year, with dress sales hitting a record high of over 7 million this season.