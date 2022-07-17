Does Milan Broadus finally find the wedding dress of her dreams in episode 2?

say yes to the dress returned to TLC for an all-new episode on Saturday night. This week, a picky bride visited Kleinfeld in search of a dream dress for her wedding in Santorini.

Although she tried on many dresses earlier, she always found something missing or wrong. Kleinfeld being her last hope, did Milan Broadus end up finding the perfect dress or did she have to customize it according to her wishes? We’ll take a look.

Milan hopes to find a Martina Liana-inspired wedding dress in say yes to the dress

Episode 2 of say yes to the dress featured Milan entering the showroom with his mother and future mother-in-law. His budget was $8,000 and his needs were many. She wanted a mermaid dress with just the right amount of sparkle.

The say yes to the dress the bride also wanted it to have some kind of mixed fabric, with lace on the top, with a bit of embellishment on the top as well. Milan added that they also want a bit of shine to keep him alive.

When the producers asked his inner circle what their opinion meant for Milan, his mother was quick to say that it meant nothing. She added that her daughter was very picky and that they had been through the same thing buying prom dresses.

The say yes to the dress The consultant then enlisted Randy Fenoli’s help in finding the perfect dress for Milan. Right off the bat, they picked out a few options based on her needs and brought them in for her to try. But just looking at him, Milan had things she would change.

Of one of her dresses, she claimed that she liked the body but not the fabric. For her next option, she shared that she loved the fabric of the dress, but that was about it. The third dress Randy showed her had Milan saying she wanted the top lace to go all the way down.

During her confessional, she shared that she saw beautiful dresses that looked amazing, but she didn’t like them for herself. Revealing that it was a challenge, Randy and the say yes to the dress consultant went back in search of a dress Milan would approve of.

Randy suggested her Beyonce dress and an option from another designer. Milan was ready to try on Randy’s dress because she liked the sparkly little sparkle all over it, but she didn’t.

The say yes to the dress the bride shared that she loved the body, but the tulle bottom was too much for her. She also added that she liked the top, but wanted more structure at the bottom.

Milan finds comfort in its latest dress, but with a little customization

After much research, Randy was finally able to find a dress he thought Milan would approve of. When Milan saw it, she shared that she could see herself in it if there was a little more bling. Fortunately, Randy had a solution waiting for him.

He shared that if she wanted to add anything or take anything away from the dress, it could be customized for her. Milan was over the moon with the idea and shared that she loved the idea that no one else had the kind of dress she wore and decided to try it on.

Milan shared that she liked the top and bottom, but it just fell a bit flat. The consultant shared that it could be fixed. The dress Milan tried on was a Martina dress with a silk sable.

When she came out to her entourage and revealed the dress to them, they loved it. Milan shared that she just wanted some sparkle or embellishments, adding that she wanted the illusion of a cutout. After talking with the designer’s representative, they also decided to add some rhinestones to the dress.

Finally, with a little customization, Milan was able to find the dress of her dreams.

say yes to the dress airs every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.