Ethiopian Tola wins marathon gold





Athletics – World Athletics Championships – Men's Marathon – Eugene, Oregon, U.S. – July 17, 2022 Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola celebrates winning the men's marathon and sets a new world championship record REUTERS/Brian Snyder

EUGENE, Ore., July 17 (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won the men’s World Championship marathon in dominant fashion on Sunday as he powerfully ran about 34 km to head home with more than a minute to spare. advance to win gold in a championship record two hours, 5:37. minutes. Taking advantage of the relatively cool conditions offered by the local start time of 6:15 a.m., the 2017 silver medalist split the peloton with sustained acceleration and at 39km he was a safe 46 seconds ahead and continued to press until the return. More than a minute behind in 2:06.44, Mosinet Geremew made it 1-2 for the Ethiopian for the second consecutive world championship with his second consecutive silver medal. Somalia-born Belgian Bashir Abdi matched his bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2:06.48, earning his country’s first medal in either the men’s or women’s event. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register All three men were inside Abel Kirui’s 2003 championship record of 2:06.54 in Paris, although championship marathon time comparisons pay little attention due to course differences. The initial pace was fast, but manageable, keeping a group of over 30 together halfway through, but reigning Ethiopian champion Lelisa Desisa wasn’t one of them as he fell from his back and eventually abandoned. American favorite and former University of Oregon rider Galen Rupp was the next to drop, much to the disappointment of fans lined up on the three-lap course, which was also bustling with a large number of bikes accompanying the runners. Tola, 30, made what proved to be the decisive move soon after, breaking away solo to almost immediately open a 12-second gap at 35km and break the peloton after a 2.44 kilometer minutes. From then on, looking relaxed throughout, he gradually built up the lead as the chasing group was reduced to three. He waved to the crowd over the final few hundred yards, claiming the biggest victory of his career. “It was a dream come true,” Tola said. “I learned from my mistake in 2017 (World Championships) and made sure it didn’t happen again.” Geremew escaped for second place and Abdi was right behind him. Canadian Cameron Levins delivered a late push to take fourth place in a national best 2:07.09, with Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor back after suffering a badly broken leg after being hit by a motorbike during a a practice run in 2020, finishing fifth. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

