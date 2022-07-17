Fashion Schooner and Joviality S Win Del Miller Divisions – US Trotting News

East Rutherford, New Jersey— Favorites Fashion Schooner and Joviality S proved far too tough in their respective $100,000 Del Miller Memorial splits on Saturday (July 16) for the trotting 3-year-old fillies at The Meadowlands.

In the Premier League, Fashion Schooner and driver Tim Tetrick were by far the best, winning in 1:50.1 over five rivals.

Out of the gate, Manon went straight to the head of post six with Raised By Lindy heading off the rail for second. Fashion Schooner, who landed in third place early, let the top two settle before going on the outside to take command beyond a 26.2 first quarter.

These three controlled the top positions for a :54 half before Delilah Hanover charged first to bid Fashion Schooner nearly three quarters in 1:22.4. Manon trotted hard in the final strides to challenge from the pocket, but Fashion Schooner crossed the finish line in 1:50.1, three-quarter length ahead. Manon was second; Delilah Hanover remained third.

The daughter of Walner won for the fourth time in his career, bringing his earnings to $208,462 for trainer Jim Campbell and owner Fashion Farms LLC.

Campbell said: “I was very happy with the way she dug because (Manon) was a very good back-sitting filly. She dug in, gave us everything she had, and so far this year, she’s done everything and more than we could ask of her.

Campbell praised the filly’s breeding, saying she’s “been good enough for me. Broadway Donna rode that mare, and Broadway Schooner gave us a really special day in the Hambletonian Oaks.

Fashion Schooner paid $4.00 to win.

In the other division, Yonkers Trot winner Joviality S easily controlled her six opponents and resisted a late offer from Venerable to win in a record time of 1:50.2.

Brian Sears guided Joviality S from post seven straight to the top with ease as Venerable, Selfie Queen and the others lined up behind her. Not in a hurry, Sears scored a first quarter in :26.4, half time in :56 and called on Joviality S to accelerate to three quarters in 1:24.1 as the fillies approached the stretch.

Venerable came out of the pocket for the lone challenge, heading for Joviality S deep, only for Joviality S to hold on and win by a diminishing half-length. Venerable finished second with Selfie Queen in third.

Joviality S, a chapter seven filly with 15 wins in 18 career starts, took her earnings to $1,254,818 for trainer Marcus Melander and owner Courant Inc. Joviality S paid $2.60 to win.

Melander said that Joviality S defeated a valid foe:

“Venerable is a very fast filly, so you never know, and my filly has a closed bridle so she can’t see the other horses. But we were delighted that she came home in: 26.1.

It is still not official if Joviality S will face the Hambletonian Colts or its top divisions in the Hambletonian Oaks.

“We were going to race her here because we didn’t know how she was going to be today,” Melander said. “First we have to talk to the owner and Brian (Sears) and everyone. We’ll see.”