Jennifer Lopez was rejected by an Argentinian clothing designer





Jennifer Lopez is an icon in the world of music and cinema in Latin culture and in the world. It means that the bronx diva has worn clothes from the best fashion brands in the world. Although it has sometimes been rejected by designers. This is the case of Roberto Place, an Argentinian designer. In an interview for Television America in Argentina, he revealed why, on one occasion, she decided that jlo would not wear one of her dresses. Roberto Place collaborated on a showroom dedicated to celebrity dressing. As reported by PEOPLE magazine, it was through this event that Jennifer Lpez’s team contacted him. The goal was to acquire one of her creations, but with a few modifications: “She wanted a chiffon dress: divine chiffon, very retro, very Hollywood, very tight but lined. She wanted the same dress but for me to remove all Lining” . Jennifer Lopez has never had a problem showing parts of his body in his clothes. And, despite the fact that she is always described by magazines as an elegant and fashionable woman, the couturier rejected such a proposal. The reasons that prevented JLo from wearing the dress His reasons were a matter of prestige. Although Piazza has declared himself a follower of Jennifer Lopez, he thinks that if the Puerto Rican-American had worn that dress, it would have hurt his reputation. “Although I love Lpez, I say: if I put one of my girls half naked, they will criticize me harshly”, Roberto Place unveiled in front of television cameras. It’s not usual for someone to reject one of Hollywood’s most high-profile women. However, At Roberto Piazza career has been on an upward trajectory for many years. Besides being a fashion designer, having made designs since 1998, he has also been a TV show host and has even written two books.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2022/07/17/62d41f3746163fa61d8b459f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos