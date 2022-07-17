How fashion and NFTs found themselves in a beneficial partnership

Source: a screenshot, Instagram/philippplein

The fashion world has largely embraced NFTs. Yes, skeptics can continue to claim that NFTs are “useless,” but fashion houses don’t seem to have gotten the memo, as an increasing number of them have started offering these proprietary tokens as part of their collections and product lines.

In fact, the list of fashion companies using NFTs in one way or another has grown quite large, including such luminaries as Balmain, Philippe Full, Gucci, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Rebecca Minkoff, Burberry, Diesel, Guerlain, and many others. And in many ways, NFTs and fashion are a natural pair, if only because both are all about rarity and status.

One of the big benefits of fashion’s adoption of NFTs is that it has allowed the industry to attract new customers, people who might not otherwise have spent with certain brands. And with at least some fashion houses accepting NFTs as a new reality for them, this relationship can also work the other way, with fashion serving to bring new people to NFTs and crypto.

Fashion and NFT: a heavenly marriage

Swiss fashion group Philipp Plein was an early adopter of NFTs and crypto within the industry, having started accepting cryptocurrency as payment method in August 2021.

This involvement extended to the use of NFTs in April this year, when the group spear a concept store in London that offers customers non-fungible tokens representing the real-world items they buy in-store. For Philipp Plein himself, this makes a lot of business sense, given that both fashion and NFT are an art form.

“It means both are a way of expressing yourself or expressing feelings or ideas. If we add luxury brands to the mix, NFTs also become a status symbol issue,” he said. declared. Cryptonews.com.

The fact that fashion and NFTs intertwine at a grassroots level is also held by the NFT industry itself, with RareCo-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Alex Salnikov agrees that rarity and artistic expression are two big overlapping areas.

“The fashion and NFT industries often revolve around the same fundamental principles of artistic expression, continuous innovation and rarity, and as such are a natural and very promising partnership. I think the pursuit of the collaboration between the two sectors will allow both industries to continue to evolve in new ways previously unimaginable and usher in an exciting new era of digital and physical fashion,” he said. Cryptonews.com.

Judging by the sheer number of fashion brands that have embraced NFTs, it seems like a “new era” is slowly dawning. And while some companies are just starting to use non-fungible tokens, others are already recognizing that NFTs are here to stay.

“For us this is a new reality, we strongly believe this is the future and it is happening now,” said Philipp Plein, adding that all future projects of his brand will likely include NFTs and crypto. as an “integral” part.

However, fashion brands are not likely to get involved in NFTs alone, with many also experimenting with metaverse platforms. This is also the case with Philipp Plein, who established a presence in the metaverse in February.

“We bought our land in the Decentralized metaverse of more than 1.5 M€, the PLEIN PLAZA, and has been developing it ever since. We even held a fashion show there during Milan Fashion Week,” Plein said.

Indeed, the Metaverse has become a fashion industry staple, with Decentraland hosting Metaverse Fashion Week in March, when brands such as DKNY, Tommy Hilfiger, Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Charles and Keithand Private Porter showcased their virtual wares. Needless to say, non-fungible tokens were a big part of the event, along with the Amsterdam Metaverse Festival — tenuous in June – also relying heavily on NFTs.

What Crypto and NFTs Do for Fashion

Speaking of numbers on both sides of the equation, it’s clear that fashion’s love affair with NFTs has helped it attract new customers. According to Philipp Plein, the acceptance of crypto-based payments in August 2021 led to “incredible results” in ten months.

“When we started we accepted 15 currencies and now we accept 24 different currencies. The revenue generated from crypto payments on the site is already over 2.5% [of total turnover] which brings it to the level of a real means of payment,” said Philipp Plein.

Plein also reports that, in the context of the brand’s POS, customers have shown a lot of interest in paying with crypto and/or receiving NFTs, which creates “additional touchpoints” between its stores and the tech-savvy demographic.

“Also super interesting is that the average value of an order paid by crypto is [higher 187%] than other means of payment and 73 customers out of 100 [who spend crypto] are completely new to the brand,” he said.

This account is underpinned by the experience of the NFT marketplace Rarible, which Alex Salnikov agrees has brought the NFT and fashion industries together to both onboard new customers, creators and fans.

“At Rarible, we have partnered with a number of notable fashion brands including Diesel and G raw star — which allowed these brands to become known to new creators and fans of the Web3 world. Similarly, partnerships between the mainstream fashion industry and the NFT space also serve as a sort of gateway to bring new users into the world of web3,” he said.

Salnikov noted that the crossover between fashion and NFTs is a mutually beneficial partnership and one that allows both industries to further expand and broaden their user base. It is for these reasons that he expects this to continue for the foreseeable future, even in the face of a seeming crypto winter.

He says: “This digital revolution is not temporary, but rather a new stage in our lives that will continue to grow and change the way we work, create and interact with each other. This also applies to the intersection between the NFT and fashion industries, and we are seeing more and more luxury and lifestyle brands entering the Web3 space.

