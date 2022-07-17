Will the perfect men’s dress ever exist and will men wear it?

MORE famous men wear dresses: from actor Billy Porter on the red carpet to singer-songwriter Harry Styles on the cover of vogue. They garnered a lot of comments, both positive and negative, leading fashion commentators to wonder if the dresses could become an integral part of the men’s sartorial landscape.

At this year’s Met Gala, racing driver Lewis Hamilton wore a white lace dress over a black suit and singer Troye Sivan wore a simple black dress. More recently, rapper Lil Nas X wore a purple suit with a train to match the MTV Video Music Awards and a Cinderella-style dress at a previous awards ceremony.

The trend signifies a return to old sartorial norms, when more androgynous clothing was accepted and, in fact, demanded.

Such clothes were not dresses as we understand them today: the dress is a garment that has become indelibly feminine. But could skirts and dresses become traditional clothing for 21st men of the century beyond these pioneering celebrities?

Our contemporary construction of masculinity is, of course, relatively recent. Until the beginning of the 20e century, both boys and girls wore dresses until boys were shod (in breeches or short pants) around the age of seven.

Pink was a manly color and it was nearly impossible to tell toddler boys and girls apart.

Before 15e century, a lot of men’s and women’s clothing was quite androgynous, especially outside of Europe where in many cultures this continues today.

Japanese kimono are robes with only subtle hints of gender difference. In some parts of North Africa, jellabiya a long loose dress perfect for the hot climate is worn daily by both men and women.

Men in ancient Egypt, including the pharaohs, wore the shenti, a kilt-like wrap skirt. This garment was so practical and versatile that it remained popular for over 2,000 years.

Ancient Greece and Rome saw the universal wearing of the tunic, a simple robe that was shorter and looser for men, but constructed the same for both sexes.

The elite wore a longer chiton and toga, which could be more elaborately accessorized to indicate the gender of the wearer. In these societies, the higher a man was in the social ladder, the longer his robe.

Split garments (not then known as trousers) were generally worn only by soldiers and the working class. For the ancient Greeks and Romans, leg covers were more representative of the barbarian than of powerful, civilized men.

From AD 800, bifurcated (split, two-legged) styles slowly emerged in the Christian world, propagated by the medieval emperor Charlemagne as a means of linking physicality and aggression to new European concepts of manhood. These garments later came to symbolize (masculine) control and authority.

It was, however, a gradual process. In medieval Europe, men and women wore long, layered garments and tunics until the slow advent of tailoring in the 1400s. Even armour, the most macho male attire, could still feature a pleated metal skirt in the same way as contemporary tunics.

From 15e century later, shorter tunics were imposed on men, under which they could wear stockings or stockings and, later, breeches.

Aside from brief outlier trends (e.g., brocaded and cropped petticoat culottes), men’s hemming continued to move north.

The advent of stockings and the fly and, until the 1820s, relatively tight-fitting trousers for men, acted as a non-verbal reminder of their political and economic power.

This was in stark contrast to the treatment of women’s legs, which, as one writer put it in 1818: though dressed, they are [] immediately linked to parts which are not, and which decency strictly conceals from view.

Women have long struggled to wear pants, quietly making progress in adopting bloomers as undergarments in the 19e century. Although they were gradually accepted as trouser wearers in the early 1920se century (and in the professional field from the end of the 1960s), the same freedom of choice of dress was not given to men.

For women, wearing trousers represented physical freedom, facilitating certain jobs and therefore financial freedom. Men do not have this same need, in a practical sense, to adopt dresses.

It can be said that a dress does not facilitate any aspect of life, but it allows an individual to express themselves in different ways. Restricting this suggests the repression of much more than physical movement.

One could say that since the 18e century, (at least in the West), men played second fiddle to women in terms of glamor and excitement in clothing. Contrary to popular belief, it was usually women who imposed what we now consider extravagant and restrictive dress customs, such as the crinoline cage. For many women, fashion was the one area of ​​life over which they had some control.

During the 19e century, an era described by psychologist Carl Flugel as the great masculine renunciation of bright fashion, men had extremely restricted clothing choices compared to women. The monopoly of the (masculine) costume perhaps results from this partiality. Promoting dresses for men could redress the imbalance.

If dresses are to become an integral part of menswear again, we must first establish what differences, if any, there will be with women. How will the adjustment be determined? How will they be worn?

It’s not necessarily the same as producing androgynous or gender fluid clothing. These are dresses that will allow men, who wish, to always feel masculine, just as pants can make women feminine.

While fashion pants were often designed to conform to a woman’s body (putting utility and war uniforms aside), there seem to be very few dresses made exclusively for the male physique.

Billy Porters’ velvet tuxedo dress worn at the 2019 Oscars was an exception. A masculine-feminine hybrid garment, it uses black to create a connection with contemporary women’s fashion and traditional men’s evening wear. Made by designer Christian Siriano, it consisted of a tuxedo-style bodice with a voluminous ballgown-like skirt.

This dress was an elitist rather than traditional fashion, created exclusively for Porter. Ethereal Gucci number styles on the vogue Hedging is also not easily accessible to the everyday consumer, requiring a high level of trust to be successful.

The same can be said of the dresses and dress inspirations chosen by Carl Clemons-Hopkins at the 2021 Emmys and weird eyes Jonathan Van Ness at the Creative Arts Emmys in 2018.

As Oscar Wilde said when discussing women’s dress reform in the 1880s: if the divided skirt is to have any positive value, it must give up any idea of ​​being identical in appearance to an ordinary skirt. [it must] sacrifice its insane frills and ruffles.

Perhaps men’s dresses should aim for the same goal: not to pass themselves off as something else, but to take on a life of their own as new separate garments.

Examples such as Porters and Styles dresses spark intrigued debate. Other examples of men wearing dresses are commonly associated with cross-dressing or those undergoing gender reassignment.

Huge advancements over the past few decades have made their visibility and acceptance much more widespread, while fluid, queer identity has become an integral part of the fashion landscape, thanks to designers such as Harris Reed, Telfar Clemens and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. Each, in their own way, creates and champions fluid fashion, showing the world how it can be done.

However, we are not yet at the point where most men would consider a dress a viable option, or where a man wearing a dress would not provoke assumptions about sexuality or gender identity. We also seem to be at a crossroads when it comes to how men in robes are received by different communities.

A controversy erupted earlier this year when a cisgender man, rapper Kid Cudi, performed on Saturday Night Live wearing a dress meant to pay homage to Kurt Cobain. In 1993, Cobain boldly donned a similarly patterned, but shorter dress on the cover of The face magazine, drawing considerable backlash.

In 2021, sporting a fuller, longer and more classically feminine style, Cudi has been widely praised. However, some commentators, particularly those in the LGBTQI community, felt that his choice was nothing more than a costume worn by an artist.

Some have pointed out that what for him was a publicity stunt amounted to a life-and-death decision, for which trans people have been severely intimidated. The reality is that while a man can wear a dress casually, and regardless of his motivations for doing so, the choice is fraught with political, emotional, and social ramifications. It will be commented on and judged, positively or negatively.

Earlier this year, the Post Malones singer’s stylist Catherine Hahn styled the singer in a dress, another tribute to Cobain.

The success of this outfit inspired her to create a unisex dress that could be worn every day. To work, go to school, skateboard or go out with someone. The result is an oversized, mid-calf plaid shirt reminiscent of 1990s grunge styles and certainly offers a fun, fresh and casual option for men.

However, it is still unisex, rather than aimed specifically at men. Its shirt-like fit makes it a familiar, non-threatening transition for those looking to experiment with dresses. This style is the closest we’ve seen to a potentially common and achievable men’s dress option.

Dresses are likely to remain a novelty for many men, a provocative display of bravery and individuality akin to the female pioneers of the rational and aesthetic dress movements of the 19e and 20e centuries.

Remember, during this pandemic there has been an increase in men’s skirt designs like Burberry and Stefan Cooke.

Many of them are inspired by the traditional man’s skirt, the kilt. But longer, mid-calf, pleated and A-line examples were also championed. More men may have felt comfortable experimenting with a skirt or dress during lockdown intimacy.

The year 2020 has been a seismic shift in life as well as fashion. But given the highly gendered and entrenched nature of dress codes, it seems unlikely that we’ll see men’s dresses go mainstream anytime soon.

Lydia Edwards is a fashion historian at Edith Cowan University in Western Australia.