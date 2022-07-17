Fashion
Inside Kitty Chicha Amatayakuls Trip to Marrakech for the Saint Laurent fashion show
Not everyone would travel close to 30 hours to attend a fashion show, but actor Kitty Chicha Amatayakul is dedicated to fashion. The Thai star you may know as Nanno from the Netflix series girl from nowheretraveled to Marrakech this weekend for the labels’ Spring 2023 menswear show. She took vogue inside her whirlwind trip to the city, which she says was just as appealing as Anthony Vaccarellos’ presentation in the Agafay desert. The moment I got to see Marrakech with my own eyes for the first time, I was spellbound, says Amatayakul. The city in the dark under the full moon is very enchanting and beautiful. And when I woke up in this city under the sun, it was lively and bright. I really appreciate how marvelous Marrakech is by day and mysterious by night.
Amatayakul’s wardrobe is full of cool black suit and giant YSL shopping bagsso it’s no wonder she made the trip to take home Saint Laurent’s stylish new rock and roll-inspired clothes. I love wearing all black and I love wearing what I could live my days and nights with, she says. I’m a big fan of how very sophisticated and timeless Saint Laurent is. While I can play with their black jeans, leather jackets, and t-shirts, I also appreciate their suits, dresses, and handbags. I have to admit that I am also a sucker for their lighters.
Sitting in the front row of the show among guests like Laura Harrier and Anwar Hadid, she wanted an outfit that was in line with the avant-garde spirit of the new men’s collections. I was wearing this little pair of black dress with a pair of boots instead of heels, Amatayakul said. Which I think would be more appropriate for this adventurous male show. I love the drape of the dress and the pair of sunglasses completed the look for me. As for her favorite looks from the show itself? I couldn’t forget the redesigned suit with shoulder pads, says Amatayakul. It’s such a great way to revive a classic and timeless Saint Laurent piece.
His favorite moments of his trip, however, were those that took place off the track. Just having the show in Marrakech was already very special, because this place means a lot to Yves Saint Laurent himself, says Amatayakul, referring to the well-documented designers. love story with the city (it also had a house the). The car out of town and get lost in a desert; The breathtaking setting in the middle of nowhere; The moving fountain, and also the perfect moment to end the show with a sunset. Everything was very well organized.
Below is an overview of the Amatayakuls Marrakech trip.
