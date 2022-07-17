Namrata Zakaria explains why Indian fashion is having its biggest moment right now





I seriously hope you have noticed that Indian fashion is having its greatest moment right now. After a crippling pandemic, where businesses and manufacturing were locked down for several months, Indian fashion brands have become wiser, voracious and more wonderful. Just last month, two remarkable young designers dazzled Europe with their new collections. The first was Dhruv Kapoor, who has been featured at Milan Fashion Week for a few seasons now. To think that he was just a fashion student in the Italian megalopolis barely ten years ago, and now he’s the toast of his fashion week. As soon as I entered Milan in September 2011, I knew I wanted to stage a fashion show here. It’s almost like I’m manifesting it, he tells me. Right from the start, he started networking and making fashion friends here. When he arrived here as a professional, even to have participated via a stand and not a full fashion show, he was well known. The Kapoors collection in June, his menswear debut, was a clever mix of streetwear and couture elements. So the jackets, shirts, and pants (borrowing heavily from her womenswear that carries the same vibe) had elaborate handwork in the form of sequins and embroidery. And a line of upcycled leather accessories, recovered from the waste of many Indian leather goods makers. Last week, Rahul Mishra presented his 20th collection in Paris. His label is also only 12-13 years old, but he has become one of India’s most beloved designers thanks to his pastel and floral colors. lehengas. In Paris, he reworked his lehengas to make evening dresses and jackets, the 12 kalis or panels intact. Nothing gives you the beautiful global exposure that the show in Paris does, says Mishra, during a post-show break in France’s historic Loire Valley. This is where we get optimal visibility. We compare and compete with multi-billion dollar conglomerates, and find that the fashion press gives us equal footing with Dior and Schiaparelli. Presenting abroad is not cheap. Kapoor says transporting his label to Milan costs his business between Rs65 lakh and Rs1 crore. Mishra says he has found two sponsors to pay around 40% of his expenses, and this season has cost him between Rs1.5 crore and Rs2 crore. It’s wonderful to see independent companies take a leap of faith like this. Last month was also when The New York Times did a long gushing article on Sabyasachi. India’s most successful designer (the first to reach a turnover of Rs 100 crore almost ten years ago) has received an investment of Rs 398 crore from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (ABFRL) in 2021 for a 51% stake in the company. Sabyasachi is set to open its first 5,000 square foot international store in Manhattan’s Christopher Street by the end of the year. Last year he also teamed up with retail giant H&M for a capsule collection, joining the platinum club that included Karl Lagerfeld, Versace, Lanvin and Madonna. ABFRL quickly invested in Tarun Tahiliani. For Rs67 crore and 33% of the tailoring business, the sale allows Tahiliani to open 75 stores under a new menswear brand called Tasva. Its elaborate men’s kurtas cost just Rs 3,500 and hope to annihilate Manyavar, the biggest player in men’s formal wear right now. We don’t necessarily need to talk about big designers and big bucks. There must be data on how many fashion entrepreneurs the pandemic has spawned. I spoke to a few of them Inca, Harago, Sepia Stories and maybe Summer House before. Each of them is selling on Instagram or is about to set up an e-commerce, and are already making sales worth Rs1 crore and more. Fashion has always attracted attention for its beauty. It’s time it got our attention as well because it’s a sensible business.

