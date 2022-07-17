Amyra Dasturs Cotton Set Raises Sensual Fashion Bar | fashion trends

Amyra Dastur keeps giving us major fashion goals. Whether it’s dressing up in a casual chic ensemble or draping the six yards in grace or an ethnic ensemble, Amyra keeps raising the fashion bar for us to conquer. The actors’ Instagram profile is full of photos and videos from her fashion diaries and they manage to make fashion lovers rush to take notes all the time. Amyra, when not working for the screen, is usually seen posing for fashion photo shoots. Clips of her photo shoots often make their way onto her Instagram profile and manage to blow us away.

Amyras’ recent snippets from her fashion diaries come in a cotton ensemble and we can’t get enough of how she perfectly blended comfort and style in one stunning outfit. Amyra on Sunday made our day better with a photo of her posing with the green outdoors as a backdrop. The actor played the face of fashion designer house Thoughts Into Things and chose a white ensemble. Amyra decked out in a white bra with a halter neckline and a plunging neckline. The bra also came with a tie around detail at the back. Amyra paired it aptly with white cotton wide-leg pants with a bow detail at the waist. In the photo, Amyra can be seen showing off her side profile and posing with her hand to her forehead. Take a look at the image here:

Amyra minimally accessorized her look with a silver choker and oxidized silver necklace from the shelves of The Chandi Studio. The actress wore a silver bracelet adorned with emerald-colored embellishments on her left wrist. Amyra, styled by fashion stylist Malvika Tater, wore her hair open in soft, wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Shivangi Upadhyay, Amyra adorned herself with nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, contoured brows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel red lipstick.