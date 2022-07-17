Jennifer Lawrence rocks a sparkly patterned summer dress in NYC





On Saturday, Jennifer Lawrence took to the streets of New York City, once again wearing perfect summer fashion. His collared dress was in a brilliantly patterned blue, red and white design, in what looked like small illustrated sailboats and goldfish. The hemline ended several inches above her knee, showing off her sculpted legs. On her feet, Lawrence wore a pair of translucent white jellies. For accessories, she had on a large pair of black sunglasses, gold earrings and a gold pendant that looked like the one she was pictured wearing on Friday. She had her blonde hair up in a simple bun. The actress has been enjoying New York this summer and since the birth of her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year. The couple have been looking for property on both coasts, but this appears to be where they are enjoying the hot weather at the moment. Although she seems to be spending time alone, Lawrence has been very busy and is about to see the release of a few projects. The most imminent is the movie Red, white and waterwho Collider recounts Lawrence as “an American soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan and struggles to recover at home.” She is also working on a comedy feature titled No strong emotionsaccording Deadline. Lawrence is hired as a producer for both films. The actress’ last release was the Netflix hit Don’t look up, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. At the time of its release in January 2022, the film broke the record for “most hours watched of a movie in a single week in Netflix history” in its first 28 days on the streaming service. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

