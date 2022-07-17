Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe Wears One-Shoulder Mini Dress While Taking Son Daye to Kidchella

She shares her son with ex-partner Greg Lake.

And on Sunday, Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe showed off her trim figure in a one-shoulder mini dress at Kidchella in Cheshire with four-year-old Daye.

The 38-year-old actress soaked up the sun in the skintight brown number at the Tatton Park Children’s Pop-Up Festival.

To keep things simple, Jennifer stepped out in a pair of beige grandad sandals and carried her things in a black shoulder bag.

The soap star shielded her eyes with oversized sunglasses and styled her brunette locks into an effortless bun.

It comes after Jennifer revealed she wanted to have more children as a single parent ‘as long as her parts still work’ and was also ‘very keen to adopt’.

The star – who has a nanny to help with childcare – recently admitted she would be happy to be an older mum, insisting she ‘wouldn’t rule it out at 50’.

Jennifer is currently “totally single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.

Revealing that she would like to have more children, Jennifer saidThe sun: ‘As long as my coins are still working, I wouldn’t rule it out at 50! In fact, I’ve always been very enthusiastic about adoption and would do it as a single parent.

Daye lives with Jennifer near Manchester, but sees her father, who is based in Newcastle, every other weekend and during school holidays.

When discussing the end of her romance with Greg, the soap opera star insisted she never wanted them to feel “separated” because of their son.

She explained: ‘There was no bad energy [at the end] and I don’t even like to use the term “separate”. We will never be apart, we are a family and always will be.

“I never want us to feel divided, for Daye, and I will do everything I can to make sure that happens. It was a case of, “This is us now and how can we make this shift without Daye feeling it?”.

Mother-of-one Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from her ex Greg after an eight-year romance.

Apparently another victim of the lockdown, Jennifer confirmed on Instagram that the couple had secretly broken up a few months earlier.

