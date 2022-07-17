Fashion
Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe Wears One-Shoulder Mini Dress While Taking Son Daye to Kidchella
Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe shows off her trim figure in a one-shoulder mini dress at the Kidchella festival in Cheshire with her son Daye, 4
She shares her son with ex-partner Greg Lake.
And on Sunday, Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe showed off her trim figure in a one-shoulder mini dress at Kidchella in Cheshire with four-year-old Daye.
The 38-year-old actress soaked up the sun in the skintight brown number at the Tatton Park Children’s Pop-Up Festival.
Mum and son: Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe, 38, showed off her trim figure in a one-shoulder mini dress at Kidchella in Cheshire on Sunday with Daye, four
To keep things simple, Jennifer stepped out in a pair of beige grandad sandals and carried her things in a black shoulder bag.
The soap star shielded her eyes with oversized sunglasses and styled her brunette locks into an effortless bun.
It comes after Jennifer revealed she wanted to have more children as a single parent ‘as long as her parts still work’ and was also ‘very keen to adopt’.
The star – who has a nanny to help with childcare – recently admitted she would be happy to be an older mum, insisting she ‘wouldn’t rule it out at 50’.
hot mama! The actress soaked up the sun in this skintight brown number at the Tatton Park Children’s Pop-Up Festival
Jennifer is currently “totally single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.
Revealing that she would like to have more children, Jennifer saidThe sun: ‘As long as my coins are still working, I wouldn’t rule it out at 50! In fact, I’ve always been very enthusiastic about adoption and would do it as a single parent.
Daye lives with Jennifer near Manchester, but sees her father, who is based in Newcastle, every other weekend and during school holidays.
When discussing the end of her romance with Greg, the soap opera star insisted she never wanted them to feel “separated” because of their son.
Mom style: To keep things simple, Jennifer stepped out in a pair of beige grandad sandals and carried her things in a black shoulder bag
Ready for anything: Jennifer carried a number of personal effects with her, including a drink in a plastic cup and a plastic sword
Stepping out: Jennifer shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses as she enjoyed her time at the event
Exuberant: Jennifer and her pals were in good spirits, the children jumping on their backs while walking
Glitterati: Jennifer looked stylish in her summer outfit and had a touch of sparkle on the side of her face after preparing the festival for her release
She explained: ‘There was no bad energy [at the end] and I don’t even like to use the term “separate”. We will never be apart, we are a family and always will be.
“I never want us to feel divided, for Daye, and I will do everything I can to make sure that happens. It was a case of, “This is us now and how can we make this shift without Daye feeling it?”.
Mother-of-one Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from her ex Greg after an eight-year romance.
Apparently another victim of the lockdown, Jennifer confirmed on Instagram that the couple had secretly broken up a few months earlier.
Homecoming: The group make their way to a sleek Mercedes before settling in for the return trip
Sad: Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from ex Greg Lake – with whom she shares son Daye – following an eight-year romance (pictured in 2018)
