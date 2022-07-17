Everywhere, stylish guys are slipping into silk. Here’s why. – Robb Report





From the ancient Romans to the royal family of the Tang Dynasty, silk has long been considered the most precious of all textiles. And yet, for much of modern history, silk has been relegated to the fringes of the male wardrobe, appearing as a tie or a pocket square, on the lapel of a tuxedo or mixed into a suit. of summer. For most men, the idea of ​​wearing 100% pure silk conjures up images of Saturday night fever— parlor lizards of the era: more mafia than Medici. But lately, designers are pleading to reconsider the many pleasures of the material, and not just for the night. “Silk has taken over the menswear catwalks,” says Mr. Porter’s style director Olie Arnold, citing Valentino’s graphic resort shirts and Dries Van Noten’s luxury tailoring. “It blurs the lines between formal and casual, comfort and luxury,” he says. “Silk pieces embody the high-low balance that is now so coveted.” Amiri silk shirt, $890

Courtesy of Amiri This balance is what makes so many of the latest silk garments appealing: they don’t look as opulent as they look. While most associate the fiber with shiny satin, it can be woven or washed into many more understated fabrications. “It’s an easy fabric to upgrade any outfit,” says Saks Fifth Avenue menswear market manager Reginald Christian, citing Giorgio Armani’s matte silk utility jacket as a prime example of the ability of the material to carry its preciousness with lightness. For fall, Loro Piana even used tightly woven water-resistant silk in a sumptuous puffer jacket. Silk shirts are one of the easiest ways to incorporate the material’s understated finesse, whether it’s summery camp-collar styles, sleek pajama tops, or more traditional spread-neck numbers. “We’ve been custom-making them for more glamorous clients since the 1970s,” says Edward Sexton‘s creative director, Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, of the latter. While they’re great for enhancing the swagger of a costume, he suggests that wearing one with pants “makes you look sexy, like you’ve made an effort,” adding, “The rules change and the silk shirt becomes a must to give a sense of the occasion without being stuffy. Stefano Ricci silk overshirt, $850

Courtesy of Stefano Ricci Stefano Ricci has specialized in the material since the creation of the brand in 1972 with a collection of silk ties. Today he operates one of Florence’s oldest silk mills and employs 18th-century handloom techniques as well as more innovative knitwear, incorporating the fiber into technical t-shirts and joggers. . For those who might be hesitant to adopt the languorous attitude of the material, creative director Filippo Ricci gives the example of a notable client: “Nelson Mandela always wore our silk shirts, and when he went to visit the Queen Elizabeth for the first time, he wore a black paisley shirt. This, of course, was not standard protocol. “He told us later that she said, ‘Nelson, you’re the first person not to wear a jacket in front of me at a formal event. But it’s a really nice shirt.’ For an even more subtle silk, turn to the Swedish brand Sam Amel, which defends the material in airy knit shirts as well as in tailoring. Co-founder Dag Granath explains that the brand primarily uses slubby shantung and dupioni weaves for its suits. “One of the jackets I wear the most is the black silk,” says Granath, noting that he uses it year-round, paired with everything from lightly faded jeans to charcoal trousers. “It doesn’t have to be evening wear; it can be with notched lapels,” he adds. Saman Amel Raw Silk Jacket, $3,330



Sam Amel In any variant – shirt, sweater or suit – silk makes a garment particularly pleasant to wear. “It’s a very fine fiber and drapes closer to your body,” says Granath, trying to articulate the uniqueness of the material. “It’s just feels special.”

