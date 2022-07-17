TEXAS TEEN HEADS TO THE PROM IN MICHAEL JACKSON INSPIRED DRESS





By BOTWC Staff A Texas teenager walked to prom in a Michael Jackson-inspired dress. Prom is a big thing for most high school students as they prepare to enter the next chapter of their lives. It’s like the Met Gala of the young adult world and parents are sparing no expense to send their kids off in their finest outfits in a grand fashion. Of black girl magic themed dresses at custom dresses effortlessly designed by younger siblings, we have seen it all. Yet every year there is always at least one prom send-off that stands out above the rest. This year it’s Gabby Matsuoka, a self-proclaimed model from Dallas, Texas. The teenager hired popular Dallas prom designer The Kiwe Prom to make her a custom dress inspired by iconic pop singer Michael Jackson. The dress was based on Jackson’s famous blue and gold bedazzled Grammy blazer, with the Kiwe Kollection nailing many details, from the color to the shoulder pads to the sheen. Gabby even made sure to complete the outfit with two gold necklaces, an M and a J. The iconic blazer that Michael Jackson wore to the Grammys How Did We Do?, the prom designer captioned a photo of Gabby’s dress alongside a photo of the late superstar. Many took to the comments to congratulate her on a job well done. This hits every right note!!! Inspiration instead of imitation! WINNER!, commented one user. I love this! For so many reasons. One, she is beautiful, two the respect given to an ICON, and the fact that she is young and of this generation and can appreciate it, SHE LOOKS BEAUTIFUL, wrote another. Gabby also took to her social media to share images and footage from the big night, captioning the photos do you remember what time?, a nod to Jackson’s popular song. That’s the iconicity of it all!

