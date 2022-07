Jessie James Decker walks the runway in a bikini during her Miami Swim Week fashion show

Jessie James Decker regained his confidence. The 34-year-old walked the runway on July 15 in a fashion show for her Kittenish By Jessie James Decker Swim brand during Miami Swim Week. Showing off her fit figure, Jessie walked the runway in a peach bikini with gold detailing from her own collection, styled with sky-high gold platforms and a beach-worthy wavy hairstyle. Jessie’s husband of nine years, Eric Deckerwith whom she shares Viviane8, Eric II6 and Forrest Decker, 4 was there to support his big moment. The former NFL star and the ‘I Look So Good’ singer were pictured kissing backstage after the fashion show. As she beamed with confidence on the track, Jessie was open about her “vulnerabilities”, including her mental health, body image and self-esteem. “I struggled with body image issues and when I really think about it, I probably always have,” she said. wrote on Instagram in June. “I go from extreme to obsessing over working out and being muscular and lean to just giving up and winning because food makes me feel better and then eventually it’s a cycle that just keeps going. get worse again.” Favorite photos of celebrities in bikinis She also spoke about the challenges she faces in her multi-faceted career, especially feeling like she has yet to prove herself as a country singer. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Kitten “I feel like I’m constantly fighting with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I’m not just a TV personality or influencer because it’s overshadowed my music,” she continued. . “As a woman in 2022, I don’t understand why I can’t have a family, publish books, own a fashion label, be an influencer and do TV without being questioned if I take my music career seriously. just because I’ve chosen to dream big.” Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Kitten After her heartfelt message, which Eric called “inspirational and beautiful,” Jessie told E! New’ pop of the day that by sharing her feelings, she felt “like a weight had been lifted”. “It’s been a few years since I just had things happen and it really started to affect me,” she said on june 27. “I was always a very strong person and able to face anything, but I think it got to a point where all the external things that I was facing got so heavy and it started to affect me and I wanted to approach my fans because I think they’ve started to notice.”

