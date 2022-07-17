Photos and Videos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock For her discreet marriage to the actor Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had even more gorgeous dresses! The Im Real singer rocked a killer look for her July 16, 2022 nuptials, stunning in a sleeveless white dress from an old movie in photos and videos posted to her On the JLo newsletter. She then appeared to switch things up to an off-the-shoulder number with lace sleeves and a veil in other photos as she snuggled up to Ben after tying the knot. More about Jennifer Lopez JENNIFER AFFLECK pic.twitter.com/9XPyZd8Urs ‘Cidy (@iamcindyr__) July 17, 2022 We did it, she said in a long letter, which was signed as Jennifer Lynn Affleck its new legal name. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the marriage capital of the world for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage, she wrote, sharing that they barely arrived at the White Wedding Chapel before they closed at midnight. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. pic.twitter.com/rd2UF5YPrY bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 17, 2022 So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Bens’ closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave ourselves the rings to wear well for the rest of our lives, she said. When the love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, to care, to understand, to be patient, loving and kind. towards each other. We had that. And more. The best night of our lives. Thank you Little White Wedding Chapel for allowing me to use the rest room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room, she also said. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Timeline: Engagement to Split, Reunion and 2nd Engagement The Lets Get Loud superstar and her husband first met in 2001 on the set of their movie Liliesreleased in 2003. During filming, Jennifer was married to Cris Judd, but they separated in 2003. Ben and Jen went public with their romance in 2002 and got engaged in November of the same year. They broke up, however, in January 2004. Jennifer was to marry and have children with Mark Anthonywhile Ben did the same with the actress Jennifer Garnier. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks Relationship Timeline: From First Love to Marriage Jennifer and Marc separated in 2012, while Ben and Jennifer announced their separation in 2015. Shortly after Ben became single, Jennifer began dating the MLB star. Alex Rodriguez and would get engaged to him in 2019. After two weddings were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Jennifer and Alex called things off by April 2021. And then Bennifer reappeared. The power couple got engaged in April after Ben proposed a stunning 8.5-carat green diamond valued at around $5 million bought from Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds. Jennifer broke the news via her newsletter. After their engagement, the couple were spotted on date nights filled with PDAs and house viewings as they searched for their forever home together.

