90 Day Fianc’s Worst Post-Weight Loss Fashion Disasters

90 Day Fianc fans are loving Tiffany Franco’s weight loss journey after her gastric sleeve surgery. However, they don’t like her clothing choices.
It’s time to take a look 90 day financing Star Tiffany Francos has been the most critical of fashion updates after her weight loss on Instagram. Tiffany has always been called out for her relationship with Ronald Smith, which came to light on 90 Day Fianc: The Other Way season 1. Tiffany received criticism for rushing into the relationship, despite Ronald’s criminal past. As expected, multiple breakups occurred, rather than just one. As Tiffany dealt with her split from Ronald, she began to focus on herself and underwent weight loss surgery in June 2021. Since then, Tiffany has lost nearly 100 pounds, as the reveal the before and after photos.
After splitting from Ronald, Tiffany began to earn the respect of fans, who felt she was making healthier choices, relationship-wise and fitness-wise. Mom-of-two Tiffany has managed to lose all of her post-baby weight (and more), and is looking incredibly slim and trim in her recent updates. Tiffany’s gastric sleeve surgery may have been inspired by Angela Deem, but unlike the meemaw, Tiffany seems to be focused on a healthy lifestyle and positivity. The decision has led to wonderful results for Tiffany, as she now preaches a message of self-love, despite hinting that she will be back with Ronald.
Now that Tiffany must prepare to face an avalanche of negative comments due to her reconciliation with Ronald, she sometimes gets roasted for her personal style too. On 90 day financing, Tiffany’s wardrobe consisted mainly of “off-the-shoulder” tops and dresses. There may have been times when Tiffany pulled the neckline of her top down to reveal her shoulders. Fans are pretty tired of Tiffany not experimenting with fashion, especially since they want to see her in stylish clothes that show off her weight loss. Here are three times Tiffany was made fun of on IG for the way she dresses.
Tiffany criticized for her off-the-shoulder outfit
In May 2021, Tiffany posted a photo of herself taken behind the scenes by a 90 day financing pull. Tiffany revealed that the TLC crew didn’t like the outfit she wore, as it only revealed one of her shoulders. Tiffany joked that the producers wanted to see more of her shoulders, as did her fans. However, in the comments, fans asked reality star Tiffany why she’s so obsessed with off-the-shoulder tops and dresses. does she think that always showing her shoulders makes her thin? Oddasked a follower. Those tops off your shoulders ALL THE TIME are not flattering on you, added a TLC viewer, who wanted someone in Tiffany’s life to be honest and tell her that the off-the-shoulder look isn’t for her.
Tiffany’s joke fails to land
In August 2021, Tiffany posted a TikTok on her Instagram page, in which she joked that she was unable to let go of her past. While Tiffany clarified she was doing it to be humorous, fans called her out control and demanding towards Ronald in his long-distance relationship. Fans told her she would never get any respect for posting her dirty laundry on social media. However, amid these comments about Tiffany’s personality were remarks about her t-shirt. A 90 day financingviewer asked Tiffany, Are you cutting your cold shoulder? after looking at her top, which they thought was a DIY project. Do you sometimes cover your shoulders? asked someone, who got no response from Tiffany.
Fans question Tiffany’s fashion advice
Tiffany’s fashion is appreciated by those who are not bothered by her “cold shoulders”. However, afterTiffany becoming a fashion brand ambassador in September 2021, some fans were wary of the unknown brand she was trying to promote. Fans doubted the quality of the clothes and mentioned that they didn’t like any of the outfits Tiffany wore. Comments such as, TBH the blue onenah! dresses look cheap, one looks like a nightgown, appeared under Tiffany’s Instagram video. However, the most interesting of all probably came from a 90 day financing fan, who told him, They look like grandma’s dresses and cover your shoulders too much. It proved that Tiffany must be doing something right by choosing to expose her collarbones.
90 Day Fianc: Tiffany shares new before and after weight loss results
