Vanessa Hudgens sizzles in a sexy cutout dress at Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens turned the temperature up as she showed off her curves in a sexy cutout dress during a weekend getaway for Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old actress shared a slideshow of photos from her stay at the luxury Casa Aramara estate in Punta Mita, Mexico.

“The most magical time at @casaaramara to celebrate our future wife @sarahhyland,” Vanessa wrote in the caption, adding emoticons of a smiley face surrounded by hearts and a smiley face with a party hat.

Sizzling: Vanessa Hudgens raised the temperature as she showed off her curves in a sexy cutout dress during a weekend getaway for Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party

She added, ‘swipe for the #casaaramara vibeeees.’

In the first snap, Vanessa and Sarah, 31, beamed as they posed with pals GG Magree and Ciara Robinson on a white daybed by the private villa pool.

The High School Musical star sizzled in a neon green and yellow off-the-shoulder mini dress that featured lace-up cutouts on the sleeves, skirt and sides.

Good times: On Sunday, the 33-year-old actress shared a slideshow of photos from her stay at the luxury Casa Aramara estate in Punta Mita, Mexico

The front of the dress also featured two large circular cutouts adorned with heart-shaped beads and highlighted the performer’s ample neckline and taut abs.

Vanessa was accessorized with gold jewelry including a statement necklace, hoop earrings, rings and bangles.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks curled in a messy high ponytail with several loose locks framing her face.

Celebration: Vanessa and Sarah were joined by their pals GG Magree, Ciara Robinson and Vince Rossi on the trip

Sarah donned a sleeveless crop top with a flowing white skirt in bridal white with gold earrings and a gold necklace.

The Modern Family alumnus’ long brown tresses were around her shoulders in loose ringlets and she rocked a golden tan.

GG sported a leopard print and sheer black lace negligee with a rosary and cross earrings.

Bridal party: Vanessa and GG are set to be bridesmaids at Sarah’s wedding with Ciara as bridesmaid

The 33-year-old Australian DJ flipped her blonde hair up in a twist and accentuated her pout with a bold lipstick.

Ciara wore a long pale orange backless dress which she accessorized with gold jewelry.

Vanessa and GG are expected to be bridesmaids at Sarah’s wedding with Ciara as the bridesmaid.

In the following image, the foursome were joined by their friend Vince Rossi, who paired a gold and black lace bustier top with beige pants.

Best friends: The Spring Breakers actress also included several photos of herself with her best friend GG

Sarah stuck out her tongue playfully as she leaned back and rested her head on Vanessa’s shoulder.

The Spring Breakers actress also included several photos of herself with her BFF GG.

The two were seen holding hands as they walked on the beach and posing with their arms around each other’s shoulders as they stood by the pool.

Strolling: The two were seen holding hands as they walked on the beach

In an instant, GG hugged Vanessa from behind as the Come Back To Me singer smiled at the camera.

Vanessa and Sarah were also seen lying on the ground as they stared dreamily at the camera in another image.

The Vampire Academy star wore a white braided headband and a temporary gold chest tattoo that read “Bride.”

Time for a drink: In another snap, Vanessa and GG enjoyed cocktails while taking a selfie with Vince on the beach.

In another snap, Vanessa and GG enjoyed cocktails while taking a selfie with Vince on the beach.

Vanessa and Vince struck dramatic poses as they snapped a photo on the lawn of the beachfront estate.

Later Sunday, the California native shared another fun video from the trip on her Instagram page.

Strike a pose:Vanessa and Vince struck dramatic poses as they snapped a photo on the lawn of the beachfront estate

She was seen sipping a glass of red wine as she danced with Vince by the pool, which was filled with floaties.

“I don’t like the backdrop, I just have to say,” GG said while filming the pair.

“That’s better,” she added as the two twirled to another side of the pool that offered a more scenic view of the ocean waves in the background.

Good times: Later on Sunday, the California native shared another funny video from the trip on her Instagram page

Dancing: She was seen sipping a glass of red wine as she danced with Vince by the pool, which was filled with floats

‘Isn’t that how everyone dances with their friends? @vincerossi,’ Vanessa wrote in the caption of her post.

‘Isn’t that how everyone dances with their friends? @vincerossi,’ Vanessa wrote in the caption of her post.

Vanessa, Sarah, members of the wedding party and other friends enjoyed a week of celebrations in Mexico ahead of the upcoming nuptials of Sourse founder and fiancé Wells Adams.

Sarah’s marriage to Wells has been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19.

But the couple are finally getting married this year, and last month Sarah and Wells were celebrated at their bridal shower.

Earlier this year, Wells joked about running away with Sarah if their nuptials were postponed again.

Bachelorette party: Vanessa, Sarah, members of the wedding party and other friends enjoyed a week of celebrations in Mexico ahead of the upcoming nuptials of Sourse founder and fiancé Wells Adams

“Look, we’ve postponed it two years in a row. If anything else crazy happens this year, then we’re just going to go to Vegas in powder blue suits and knock it out,’ Wells said. AND Canada.

He added: “I don’t know if we can wait another year. We’ll see. Who knows what will happen.

Wells and Sarah were planning to tie the knot in August 2020 and have changed their wedding date a few times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They started dating in 2017 and got engaged in Fiji in July 2019.

Engaged: Wells and Sarah were planning to tie the knot in August 2020 and have changed their wedding date a few times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to People, Sarah said she quickly went into wedding planning mode right after their engagement.

‘Where we were staying [in Fiji] I didn’t have much Wi-Fi so later that night I started having a panic attack, I need Pinterest to watch wedding stuff! ” she said Peopleshortly after the proposal.

‘Wells said to me, “I thought you wanted a long engagement!” I was like, ‘Yeah, I just need to watch wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve become!’

While Sarah ended up toning down wedding planning, she compared herself to Friends’ Monica Gellar in preparing for her special day.

“I bought bridal magazines and cut out stuff that I love visually to make vision boards,” she told the publication. ‘I’m trying to organize my binder, trying to figure out what we want, DJ, band, both, who knows? I’m like Monica from Friends!’