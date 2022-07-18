‘Barbiecore’ is summer’s hottest fashion trend all about pink

The “Barbiecore” aesthetic has taken over the red carpet and social media this summer.

Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Zendaya have all gone pink this year.

Margot Robbie’s costumes in the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie have inspired many to try the trend.

As summer heats up, the season’s most notable style trend is gaining momentum: Barbiecore.

Barbiecore is everything the “coastal granny” trend isn’t: Instead of billowing in the breeze in linen pants and bucket hats, attendees step out in striking shades of hot pink. Many associate the bright color with Barbie, the iconic doll created by Mattel toy company co-founder Ruth Handler.

All-pink dazzling looks have been just about everywhere over the past year, from the runway to the red carpet to social media. Here’s why Barbiecore dominates hot weather fashion.

Models walk the runway during the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022.

Named after creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s “Pink PP” debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March. The show took place in a pink venue and featured model after model walking the runway in bright fuchsia.

According to Voguethe Italian fashion house collaborated with Pantone to develop the colour, also named “Pink PP”, specifically for the fall/winter 2022-23 collection.

Valentino’s website describes the almost entirely pink collection as “a manifestation of the unconscious and a release from the need for realism.”





Zendaya at the Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Zendaya also made headlines and drew comparisons to Barbie when she wore an all-pink suit to sit front row at the show.

Images of Margot Robbie on the set of ‘Barbie’ created hype for the film and for Barbiecore fashion





Margot Robbie plays “Barbie” in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film of the same name.

Photos from director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” added to the pink craze.

When stills of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as Barbie and Ken went viral in late June, fans shared their excitement for the film on social media.

“Seeing what Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie wear on the set of Barbie is more exciting than the gala met”, a Twitter user wrote.

People reports that Margot Robbie celebrated her 32nd birthday with a pink Barbie cake on set. The film, which also stars Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu, is slated for release in summer 2023, according to IMDb.

The stars rocked the color on stage and on the red carpet

Celebrities were quick to follow the trend, bringing pink monochrome looks to the red carpet, award shows and performances. For his performance at Coachella in April, Harry Styles wore a sumptuous feathered coat with metallic pink trousers.





Harry Styles is performing at Coachella in April 2022.

‘Bridgerton’ actresses Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley both wore bold pink ensembles to UK awards shows in the spring.





Nicola Coughlan at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on May 8, 2022; Simone Ashley attends the BAFTA Awards on March 13, 2022.

For the Valentino haute couture show in Rome, Italy on July 8, Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh brought the brand’s signature color back to the front row.





Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh both wore stunning pink dresses at the Valentino haute couture show on July 8.

Dramatic fuchsia had a major presence at the Met Gala in May, with Sebastian Stan, Glenn Close, SZA, Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Jenna Ortega all opting for a powerful pink.

Other stars like Lizzo, Billy Porter and Ariana DeBose sported warm-hued pinks at big events in 2022.

Barbiecore is gaining popularity on social media

According data from Google Trends, searches for the term “Barbiecore” spiked in mid-June and continued to spike through July. At the time of writing, #barbiecore has over 9.4 million views on TikTok.

Aesthetics are also gaining ground on shopping platforms. On Depop, sellers use barbiecore tag to advertise 90s and 2000s fashion in a range of pink shades. Good Morning America reports that searches on Etsy for pink fashion-related items are up 35% in the past three months compared to a year ago.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said in a statement to GMA that “Barbiecore is a much-loved mood booster after the last few years.” She added that the “it” trend of summer is to embrace bright colors in everyday life.