5 Best Men’s Clothing in Minneapolis, MN

Below is a list of the best men’s clothing in Minneapolis. To help you find the best men’s clothing located near you in Minneapolis, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

King Brothers Clothiers

King Brothers Clothiers was founded by twin brothers Danny and Kenny King in 2011. Based in Minneapolis, MN, the King Brothers specialize in designing shirts, suits, tuxedos, and more. Perfectly fitted and custom designed for all body types and all types of people. Whether you need a new wardrobe for work or the perfect outfit for your wedding day, they make sure you get exactly what you want and that it will fit your body perfectly. King Brothers Clothiers are the only certified Master Bespoke Clothier in Minnesota and each garment is made using their bespoke process.

Whatever your body type, budget, fabric selection, etc., you’ll know you’re wearing and experiencing a true bespoke garment only when you work with the King Brothers.

Products:

Suits, shirts, tuxedos, sport jackets, pants and more

LOCATION:

Address: 712 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Call:(612) 399-6223

Website: www.kingbrosclothiers.com

COMMENTS:

With a special event coming up, the outdated costumes in the back of my closet have me less than excited. The options available at traditional retailers didn’t help. Kenny and Danny worked with me to create a custom suit and shirt that showcased my personal style. The design, quality and fit are all top notch. I am delighted to wear this costume. I can’t wait to visit King Brothers again to design my next costume. Jim N

Marty Mathis Dressers

Marty Mathis Dressers meet your exterior to your interior, transforming your individual taste into a signature style. Channeling the sex appeal of Humphrey Bogart, the elegance of Cary Grant and the devilish attitude of the Rat Pack, they promise you a simple, tailored look that will last for years. Like their clothes, their service reflects a lifestyle, your lifestyle. Every Marty Mathis item is crafted to perfection and cut the way you want it to be, not how a designer thinks it should be. Stop by their showroom now and experience the Marty Mathis Clothiers service for yourself.

Products:

Sportswear, suits, shoes, cufflinks, other

LOCATION:

Address: 608 2nd Ave S #275, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Call:(612) 341-2833

Website: www.martymathisclothiers.com

COMMENTS:

Best costume shopping experience ever; and the best suits I’ve ever owned too. Marty is the man to see if you want high quality and value for money. I’m very picky about clothes but I can’t stand snobs either. Marty was perfect. He was knowledgeable and provided great service without anyone feeling intimidated or unworthy. I would highly recommend seeing Marty before purchasing anything other than a ready made starter costume. Joel Van N.

Jaxon Gray

Jaxon Gray is a community of brands that share a desire to create quality products with meaning, a connection of people who think differently, and a space where stories unfold. Jaxon Gray champions the new and growing, the different and the vulnerable, the next generation of apparel innovators and entrepreneurs. They believe that when you think differently, you can impact not just your immediate society, but the world as a whole. Jaxon Gray creates a supportive space where individuals find the courage to step out of their comfort zone and achieve amazing things.

Products:

Apparel, Gift Cards

LOCATION:

Address: 219 N 2nd St Suite #110, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Call:(612) 399-9973

Website: www.jaxongrey.com

COMMENTS:

The only place I buy my clothes now. This is the only place I know where you will get a curated style experience at reasonable prices. They adapted my clothes completely free of charge. They will be honest about the size and style of the clothes. Mike can look at you and say I know where to start. Best MPLS clothing store. Berny K.

Tom James Company

Tom James Company is the world’s largest bespoke apparel manufacturer. They make high quality custom suits and custom shirts for busy professionals in Minneapolis and surrounding areas. They also provide all the furniture needed to complete your custom look. Tom James of Minneapolis’ highly skilled bespoke tailors come right to your office or home, saving you valuable time.

Products:

Tailor-made clothing, Men, Women

LOCATION:

Address: 2523 S Wayzata Blvd Ste. #100, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Call:(612) 377-0111

Website: www.tomjames.com/minneapolis

COMMENTS:

I worked with Scott from Tom James for years. He always comes through with anything he says he will do. He works with my schedule and makes things so easy. The costumes are high quality and last forever. I highly recommend it. Michael E.

Martin-Patrick 3

Martin-Patrick 3 is an internationally acclaimed boutique located in Minneapolis’ North Loop that offers apparel ranging from casual wear and sneakers to tailored suits mixed with accessories, contemporary furnishings and artwork, The Loupe by fine jewelry and watches, a range of men’s apothecaries, even modern literature and gifts, all presented as stylish moments in their twenty-two thousand square foot space.

They also offer personal shopping, All Seasons custom tailoring, their own Martys hair salon designed by Jon Charles, and interior design services through MartinPatrick3 Studio. They are committed to creating a unique experience that brings out the best in everyone who walks through their doors.

Products:

Casual wear, sneakers, bespoke suits, accessories, furniture and artwork, jewelry and watches, men’s apothecary, other

LOCATION:

Address: 212 N 3rd Ave #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Call:(612) 746-5329

Website: www.martinpatrick3.com

COMMENTS:

If you know you know. They have everything in stock, from shoes to jackets, furniture to household items. Plus, amazing barber services on site. If I could live there, I would. Joe L.