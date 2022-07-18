Victor Zinck Jr, Cristina Rosato and other UPtv film stars





UPtv’s New Romance Drama Love, Fashion, Repeat is set to premiere on the platform on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman who returns to her hometown and unexpectedly finds love. The film was released earlier in Italy on May 20, 2022. The film stars Cristina Rosato and Victor Zinck Jr. in the lead roles, along with many others in pivotal supporting roles. Read further to learn more about the film’s cast. UPtv Love, Fashion, Repeat cast list: Cristina Rosato and others star in the romantic drama 1) Cristina Rosato as Lisa Holt Cristina Rosato stars as Lisa Holt, a woman who returns to her hometown and meets a charming writer. As an actress, Rosato has appeared in a number of movies and shows over the years, including Trauma, Rookie Blue, Moore’s artand much more. In a preview of the film shared by UPtv, Rosato looks perfectly cast in the lead role, and viewers can expect a charming performance from the highly talented actress. 2) Victor Zinck Jr. as Colin Davenport Victor Zinck Jr. portrays the character of Colin Davenport in the film. Colin is a famous writer who meets Lisa at a book club. Victor blends effortlessly into his character (based on the preview of the film posted by UPtv), and his on-screen chemistry with Rosato is one of the highlights of the film. Victor is best known for his work on Love on the Edge, Patternand The 100. 3) Paul Almeida as Dave Shastakovitch Paul Almeida as Dave Shastakovich in Love, Fashion, Repeat. As an actor, Almeida is best known for his work on The attraction test and The Night Officer. Besides the aforementioned actors, the film features several others in prominent supporting roles, including: Michelle Addison as Christine Learner

Sarah Giles as Kira Davenport

Jessica Garcia as Felicity

Ashley Ross as Meena Shastakovitch

Klarc Jerome Wilson as Jean-Marc The film is directed by Ken Friss from a screenplay written by Jason Delaney. A quick glance Love, Fashion, Repeat ground Love, Fashion, Repeat centers on a charming and ambitious woman who unexpectedly finds love when she returns to her hometown. The official synopsis of the film on UPtv reads as follows: ”When Lisa returns to her hometown to seek inspiration for her new fashion line, meeting a handsome writer is the last thing she expects. Will she make time for love?” Read also

The story continues below On July 13, 2022, UPtv released a preview of the film, which shows the central character, Lisa, stumbling across a book by an author named Colin Davenport outside a book club. Colin then walks out of the book club and talks to Lisa, who laughs at the book in her hand not realizing that he is the book’s author. After introducing herself as Colin, Lisa is visibly embarrassed. Both actors look quite impressive in the trailer, and viewers can expect some charming and lighthearted romantic drama. Don’t miss Love, Fashion, Repeat on UPtv on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

