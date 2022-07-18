Find out what the new Mrs. Affleck wore on her big day





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were gorgeous newlyweds at their Las Vegas wedding last weekend. On Sunday, July 17, Lopez confirmed that she and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. The news comes after court documents obtained by TODAY said the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16. In the romantic statement that was also shared with fans on her website, Lopez revealed what she and her husband donned on their special day. So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Bens’ closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings that we’ll wear well for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress Lopez, 52, wore a long textured white dress in her dressing room, paired with a simple silver bracelet and a pair of earrings. She styled her hair in long, loose curls, opting for a neutral-toned smokey eye and bare cheek and lip to complete her wedding look. She apparently changed into a second dress, wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress with sheer lace sleeves. She accessorized the same earrings and bracelet as the last look, this time adding a delicate necklace as well as a veil pinned to the back of her head. It’s unclear which dress is “from an old movie” or which one she said “yes” in. Either way, they’re both gorgeous to us. Affleck, 49, wore a white shirt and cream suit jacket, pairing his look with a simple black bow tie. As an accessory, he wore a simple white rose pinned to the lapel of his suit jacket. Her two wedding dresses can be seen here side by side. Jennifer Lopez Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” Lopez wrote in the statement, referring to their rekindled romance nearly two decades after they first premiered. She said they lined up alongside four other couples for their marriage license and said their nuptials were exactly what we wanted, later adding, But in the end, it was the best wedding possible. than we could have imagined. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the Tunnel of Love, with your kids and whoever you’ll be spending with an eternity, she added. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for. This marks Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second. She shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Affleck popped the question to Lopez for the second time in April 2022 in what she described as the “most perfect moment,” nearly 20 years after their couple first got engaged in November 2002. So that they finally separated in 2004 after postponing their 2003 wedding, the couple finally got their second chance. I feel so lucky,” Lopez said in a video after her engagement. “It’s not often you get a second chance at true love.”

