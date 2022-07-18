Fashion
Fashion at National Conference of NPP Delegates; who wore what?
How some delegates chose to express their fashion preference at the Accra Sports Stadium
On Saturday July 16, thousands of NPP faithful thronged the Accra Sports Stadium for the party’s National Delegates Conference.
Coming from various corners of the country, the enthusiastic supporters had a goal in mind. Their goal was to elect a new generation of cadres to run the party’s affairs for the next four years.
However, the seriousness of this activity did not detract from the fashion sense of many party loyalists.
Even though they understood the stakes were high, it didn’t lower their fashion temperature.
As a result, party enthusiasts were spotted in bright outfits that showcased the resplendent colors of blue, red and white of the New Patriotic Party.
One such outfit that dominated the court was plain white shirts with NPP-branded muffler scarves.
Those who wore this outfit were mainly the “older generation” of the party, or if you prefer, the “father figures” of the elephant family.
A classic example in this respect was the Chairman of the National Electoral Committee of the party, Mr. Peter Mac Manu.
After serving as the party’s chairman from 2005 to 2010, he demonstrated his love for the party through a neatly pressed shirt adorned with a colorful party-branded muffler hanging around his neck.
This same neck who took on the responsibility of ensuring a smooth election.
Dr. Bawawia wore a plain white shirt with a tint of red and blue on the breast pocket.
Could this be a presidential dress code? Well, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant, also wore something that looked like the presidents – substantive and vice.
‘Alan Cash’, as he is popularly known, dressed his huge figure in a crisp white shirt with a swatch of the party colors over black pants.
The President himself, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also joined the “white brotherhood” with his white shirt which had the party’s iconic emblem on the left, with the party’s initials boldly printed on the right side of his shirt. shirt.
Of course, as President, he also marked along a coat of arms brooch, representing the high office he represents.
Another beautiful sight that did not go unnoticed was the elegant party ladies who came to the show in their beautifully stitched kaba garments, dotted with NPP colors.
Like other enthusiastic delegates, they posed for the cameras in their specially designed outfits. The outfits came in different styles though.
Obviously, even if they support the same political tradition, it was clear that they preferred different seamstresses to work their fabrics. Their smiles underlined their joy!
Now let’s turn our attention to another outfit, which was on display en masse – the batakri!
Batakari is a traditional garment common to the people of northern Ghana. It is usually worn for customary functions and is often of great significance in leadership.
Perhaps because of its association with power and notoriety, it’s no surprise that many perceived “power brokers” within the NPP have chosen to wear it for the party’s National Conference of Delegates in 2022.
A notable person who has been spotted in one of these NPP-branded batakaris is the newly elected NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as “Nana B”.
Spotted in white batakari with splashes of red and blue, he came across as a good representation of the rest of the other gallant gentlemen at the party who showed up in colorful blouses.
In the photo above, Nana B is seen shaking hands with President Akufo-Addo. Nana Showboy, chose her characteristic white shirt with the NPP flag on the chest rather than dark blue pants.
Apart from these mentions, there were so many other exciting fashion shows that graced the Accra Sports Stadium.
This is where we leave you to feed your eyes, all by yourself.
