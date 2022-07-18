The 34 Best Luxury Watches for Men of 2022





Although the recent adoption of fine jewelry by men has been a welcome and well-documented trend, a great luxury watch still holds court as not ultra of the finery of gentlemen. An exquisitely crafted timepiece is as much a status symbol as it is a remarkable revealer that speaks volumes about a man’s character. It’s no wonder that some of the most famous and formidable men in history were inextricably linked to what they wore around their wrists – Paul Newman and his Rolex Daytona, James Bond and his Omega Seamaster, Gianni Agnelli and his penchant for tying his watch to his shirt cuffs. Given the stratospheric prices for watches at auction lately, there might not be a better time to invest in one or a few. Below, a CGU-curated guide to 34 luxury watches, from classics like Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre to on-trend pieces from Gucci and Ferragamo, that are worth investing in now. The meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that characterizes the historic Italian brand have gone into the making of this watch. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Stopwatch 38mm 220.12.38.20.02.001 Paying homage to Omega's maritime heritage, this iteration of the Seamaster features details such as a wave-edge design on the back and a "teak" pattern on the dial inspired by the wooden decks of luxury sailing ships. Santos Automatic 39.8mm 18K Gold Interchangeable Stainless Steel & Leather Watch, Ref. No. W2SA0006 Named after Brazilian aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont, this Cartier classic was designed in 1904 when its namesake complained to Louis Cartier about the hassle of using a pocket watch in flight. Thus was born the first men's wristwatch. The 1969 debut of Zenith's A386 changed the watchmaking game, introducing the innovative El Primero caliber, one of the first automatic chronograph movements. Think of the Chronomaster Original as its 21st century successor. Heritage Classic Automatic Leather Strap Watch, 38.5mm in Black at Nordstrom A watch inspired by classic designs from the 1930s, but equipped with all the necessary accessories for the modern man of 2022. Coupole Automatic Power Reserve Wristwatch, 41mm in Black at Nordstrom The perfect watch for those who are constantly on the move, this Rado watch has up to 80 hours of power reserve. A forest bath through your wrist? Grand Seiko’s latest creation is inspired by the white birch trees of picturesque Shinshu, the ancient province of Japan where the brand’s Spring Drive watches are made. Ocean Star Tribute 75th Anniversary Swiss Automatic 41mm Men’s Stainless Steel Wrist Watch Seventy-five years of innovative design are evident in Mido’s anniversary watch, which pays homage to the company’s diving watches. In 2017, Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona sold for over $17 million at auction, a record at the time, which should be all you need to invest in one yourself. Hermès quality leather should be reason enough to buy your watch. Just like its many refined details: the black dial, the central opaline guilloché and a 50-hour power reserve. If it’s good enough for the Air Force, it’s definitely good enough for the rest of us. In the 1950s, Blancpain created the Air Command series for military pilots. The line was revived a few years ago and modernized for the 21st century. Métiers d’Art Tribute to the Great Explorers Wearable art at its finest, Vacheron Constantin’s limited-edition watch is a beautifully painted tribute to Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias, who was the first European navigator to circumnavigate the southern tip of Africa. J12 Chronograph Watch, 41mm A fashion classic since 1999, Chanel’s ceramic piece gets an upgrade with a Caliber 12.1 movement. 5738/51G – Golden Ellipse Automatic Probably one of the most unique watches on the market, this Patek Philippe creation is made of white gold and black enamel hand-engraved using the champlevé technical. PRX Auto Powermatic 80, 40mm wristwatch in green at Nordstrom With 80 hours of power reserve and a design that is both shock and temperature resistant, this Tissot watch is a real bargain. Khaki Field Titanium Auto Thanks to Hamilton’s military credentials, the Khaki Field Titanium Automatic is built for adventure. Watches, like all jewelry, are meant to be fun forms of self-expression. Here is a good starting point. Reverso Classic Duetto reversible 18-karat rose gold, diamond and leather watch When Bruce Wayne wasn’t saving Gotham incognito, he wore a Reverso to telegraph his off-duty billionaire status. It would be wise to follow suit. Formula 1 x Red Bull Racing Chronograph Quartz – Diameter 43 mm CAZ101AL.BA0842 For fans of Formula 1, how to show their watchmaking appreciation for this sport. Another timepiece that bridges the worlds of automotive and watchmaking, this time through Ralph Lauren’s personal vintage car collection. Iron Walker Automatic Man Wempe’s Iron Walker watch was inspired by the skyscrapers of New York in the 1920s and it shows with its sleek blue stainless steel dial and sleek, no-frills construction. Royal Oak self-winding chronograph Audemars Piguet The green and gold combination has proven very popular this year. Avoid bumping into someone wearing the same thing with Audemars Piguet’s limited-edition Royal Oak – only 125 are available. Tourbillon Integral Full Sapphire Designed to “catch the light” on your wrist, the Hublot watch is a feat of engineering crafted almost entirely from synthetic clear sapphire and titanium. Altiplano watch in 18 kt rose gold with alligator strap Considered one of the thinnest automatic watches in the world, Piaget’s slim 18-karat rose gold hand-wound watch is just 4.30mm thick. Avenger Automatic GMT 43 Stainless Steel – White Designed for the jet set, Breitling’s Avenger model has a red hand to display a second time zone and can be adjusted while wearing gloves (take that, digital watches). Octo Finissimo Stainless Steel Chronograph GMT Watch Inspired by ancient Roman architecture, this octagonal watch is paired with stainless steel to really make its geometries shine. Endeavor Center X second/second/ In collaboration with the second/second/ artist, the hour hand has been replaced with a pixelated eraser for a digital-to-analog remix that has some serious horological credibility. 1858 Geosphere Leather Strap Watch This limited-edition watch features two domed globes rotating in opposite directions that complete a full rotation in 24 hours. Classic Racing Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Chrono Cast in stainless steel with a perforated blue leather strap, this self-winding watch is as cool as it is casual. Never underestimate the power of black and white when it comes to an accessory. Plus, this dive watch is versatile enough to go anywhere. Tangente 38 watch in stainless steel and canvas With a large, clean dial and a gray canvas strap, this watch reflects Nomos Glashutte’s (the house was founded in 1990) relatively young beginnings in the world of watchmaking. Luminor GMT Tutorial – 44mm Another all-black model that goes with everything, but Panerai’s version aims for high visibility at night and in poor lighting, making it both practical and neat. Omega has produced this special commemorative watch to celebrate its role as Official Timekeeper of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The white ceramic dial has laser etched waves with a blue ceramic bezel and master sailor highlighted in red. Portugieser watch in stainless steel and alligator strap In the late 1930s, IWC's Reference 325 debuted with an open, clear dial, establishing a classic design that still looks timeless in a new automatic model with a smooth alligator strap.

