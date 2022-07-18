Kerley is following Lewis’ example – on the trail at least





Athletics – World Athletics Championships – Men’s 100 Meters – Final – Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. – July 16, 2022 Fred Kerley of the U.S. crosses the line first past second-placed Marvin Bracy of the U.S. in the men’s 100m final REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

EUGENE, Ore., July 16 (Reuters) – Fred Kerley followed America’s greatest sprint of them all by emulating Carl Lewis in leading home a clean American sweep of the 100-meter world final on Saturday, but the two men could hardly be more different off-piste. Lewis led at home 1-2-3 in 1983 and 1991, the only other times this happened at the World Championships. He was the ultimate showman, reveling in his fame and happy to talk all day, especially about himself. If social media had existed in his time, you can be sure he would have been the king of it. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Kerley still has some way to go to match Lewis’ medal haul, but he has already surpassed him by becoming the first man to win world medals in the 100m and 400m, and he also hopes to make the 200m podium. m to Eugene. Getting him to talk about himself, however, is another matter. Asked how it felt to follow Lewis leading the sweep, he answered. “It was the grace of ’91 and it’s the grace of ’22.” Asked if there was a defining moment that persuaded him to focus on the 100, he said, despite having rarely covered the distance of a lap in the past two years: “J I feel like there’s nothing like it. I’m still training on 400 and I want to achieve great things.” He said he didn’t panic when he felt Marvin Bracy slightly ahead as they closed in on the line, saying his compatriot dived too early and “I just did it.” It was an incredibly close finish, with Kerley in 9.86 and Bracy and Trayvon Bromell in 9.88 – Bracey taking silver by two thousandths of a second. He was more open when talking about his upbringing. “I moved to Taylor, Texas around 2005 and me and my siblings were adopted. There were 13 of us in a room, we were on a pallet,” he said. “But we all had fun and we had a great time and we’re doing great things right now.” Asked if he now feels like an inspiration to other young people going through an equally difficult upbringing, he said: “I feel like I’ve been a role model for a lot of people ranging from college to Texas A&M, to being sponsored by Nike, to being on the catwalk in 2017 until today. “Maybe some might look at me and think, if I can do it, they can do it.” Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

