Jennifer Lopez wore TWO dresses including one “from an old movie” on her wedding day to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Nevada this weekend to get married in a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Andin her On the JLo newsletter, the 52-year-old artist said she was wearing a dress “from an old movie.”

Turns out the star actually wore two dresses for the big day, the second being a Zuhair Murad lace pick.

In addition to the matronly sleeveless dress from an old movie she worked on, the fashionista sported something more glamorous.

Her designer dress featured long sleeves with an off-the-shoulder detail and a sweetheart neckline.

It had a corset bodice and a long train, as well as a veil decorated with lace.

Meanwhile, Jennifer noted her new husband was wearing a jacket from his own closet.

The mum-of-two – who shares 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony – beamed in photos shared with fans on Sunday.

Lopez got the star treatment from famed hair artist Chris Appleton.

He gave her a voluminous look of deep, luscious curls that fell across her chest in a maroon color.

Before his vows, he asked the artist how she was feeling, to which she replied, “I feel amazing. I’m so excited!’

She went on to share some insight into her dress, explaining, “I’ve had this dress for so many years and just kept it and kept it and kept it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

The wedding comes nearly 20 years after the couple called off their engagement due to “excessive media attention”.

At the time, they hired decoy wives to appear in various places to fool the paparazzi.

This time, the couple slipped away with their children for an intimate ceremony.

“They both thought it was a fun, casual way to get married,” an insider shared. We Weekly.

After meeting on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002, Jen and Ben struck up a romantic relationship and took on the collective name “Bennifer”, which was given to them by fans.

Following a proposal complete with a six-carat pink diamond ring, the duo planned a lavish September 2003 wedding in Santa Barbara.

However, a few days before the date, the duo announced that they planned to postpone the event.

Months later, they ended their romance altogether, with Lopez marrying Anthony the following year and Affleck marrying Jennifer Garner soon after.

The hyphenated entertainer broke the news of their marriage via her On the JLo newsletter on Sunday.

She teased the life update with a photo of her in bed which was shared on Instagram, where she has 218 million followers.

In the caption, she wrote, “Sadie!” and then added the hashtag “#iykyk,” which is an acronym for “if you know you know.”

The mum-of-two continued, “Go to OnTheJLo for all the details. #linkinbio.’