Jennifer Lopez wore an old wedding dress to marry Ben Affleck





When a source revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were planning a “destination wedding,” we didn’t imaginethedestination would be… Las Vegas. Twenty years after their first engagement, the couple officially exchanged vows. The pop star shared details of the wedding day in a post in her namesake newsletter On the J Loexplaining that they flew three hours to Nevada to get a marriage license like everyone else. We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years patient, wrote Lopez. Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on the day of their daughters’ second birthday, we all want the same thing so that the world recognizes us as partners and declares our love to the world through the symbol ancient and almost universal marriage.” According to the post, the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted.” Affleck wore a classic cream tuxedo while Lopez opted to recycle a white wedding dress from an “old movie”. We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight, she added. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis to show up, it cost extra and he was in bed). Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has shared a video of the bride-to-be. It appears some family members were in attendance, including Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, Emme. “We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we’ve never had more reason to look forward to,” Lopez continued. “Stay long enough and you might find the best time of your life at a drive-in in Las Vegas at half past twelve in the morning in the Tunnel of Love, with your kids and the one you’ll spend an eternity with. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for. According to court documents obtained byBuzzFeed,Lopez will take the name Affleck. This was confirmed when the pop star signed her newsletter, writing, With love, Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Affleck proposed to the actress in April with a green diamond ring. This comes after they reunited in early 2021, 17 years after they split in 2004. Congratulations to the happy couple!

