Jennifer Lawrence rocks an easy and breezy look in New York, plus more of the best and worst street style of summer 2022 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

9:04 a.m. PDT, July 17, 2022

_ Looking for summer style inspiration? Check out Wonderwall.com's roundup of the stars' best and worst looks so far this season, starting with this hit Jennifer Lawrence embodying a new mom's easy and breezy summer style on a walk in New York on July 7. The movie star rocked a simple white t-shirt with beige high-waisted, wide-legged pants that included a cute floral detail at the hem above her strappy brown sandals. Rectangular shades and a simple brown tote bag complete this perfect warm weather outfit. Keep reading for more summer 2022 street style hits and misses

_ At 40, Sienna Miller remains a style icon. The beauty arrived at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 24 in this perfect ensemble for a summer music festival, a chocolate brown spaghetti strap Mango dress, matching sunglasses and a pair of heeled ankle boots.

_ Emily Ratajkowski gave us a summer fashion miss on June 23. The model stepped out in New York in this inexplicably colorful tank top topped with a neck-tie coral cardigan and finished her outfit with a pair of not-so-hot black pants and sneakers.

_ Lucy Boynton wore a sweet little white Chanel number to the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 8. Her sleeveless knee-length dress featured romantic scalloped edges and a black bow detail which she complemented with strappy black Mary Janes and a bold red bag.

_ Kim Kardashian continued her affinity for pantashoes with this neon green pair. She added a camo shirt covered in dashes in the same standout hue in Paris on July 5 and we have to say, we don’t hate this pantashoe outfit.

_ Kevin Jonas proved that boys can enjoy bright colors too! The singer opted for cheerful colors in New York on July 11, a pink, purple, teal and yellow tie-dye t-shirt paired with neon blue pants. But the shiny look went awry when it came to her shoe choice, check out these chunky white Dr. Martens.

_ Kristin Cavallari embraced an understated color palette in summer neutrals! The former reality TV star rocked an asymmetrical camel-colored midi dress with dark brown sandals and an ivory bag in New York City on July 11.

_ One of our least favorite summer looks so far has been served up by newlywed Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star continued her new punk-inspired fashion vibe with a bomber jacket over a pink mini dress during a July 9 outing in Malibu. She added chunky loafers and socks for a confusing beach outfit that we wouldn’t recommend recreating.

_ Gemma Chan showed Wimbledon chic on July 6 in this tennis green Louis Vuitton mini dress. The pretty choice included the brand’s classic checkerboard pattern in green and white, black and white striped trim to the neckline and sleeves, and a fun center zipper that made it look sporty. The beauty added summer-ready white pointy-toe shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag to boot.

_ Want to wear your leather jacket in summer? Hailey Bieber showed us how, as she headed to church in Beverly Hills on June 29, she chose to pair it with a white tee and denim cutouts. Finishing off that insanely cool look? Black and white sneakers and a pair of tiny sunglasses.

_ What could be more comfortable than leggings or shorts? Baggy sweat shorts. And if you’re wondering how to wear them in public this summer, Kendall Jenner graciously gave a tutorial after eating at Nobu in Malibu on June 26, pairing pale yellow shorts with a cropped gray tank top worn under an unbuttoned light blue dress shirt. Finishing off that understated look? A pair of black sneakers and thin dark sunglasses.

_ Sienna Miller’s has been there all summer! Take his look at Wimbledon on July 3, for example. The beauty wore this pretty off-the-shoulder dress from the Ralph Lauren collection, accented with delicate lace accents, and opted for edgy accessories to brighten it up: a black belt and snakeskin heeled sandals.

_ We really hope patterned pantashoes don’t catch on this summer! Kim Kardashian stepped out in a wild figure-hugging red, white and blue pair by Balenciaga and added a cropped white tee when she stepped out in New York on June 21.

_ Don’t be afraid of prints this summer! Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City on June 15 in these amazing plaid ankle cut pants. Otherwise, she kept her look super simple, leaving pants in the spotlight, adding just a white sweater and chic pointy-toe flats.

_ We love a good pair of patterned co-ords, but Kristen Bell showed why proportions matter so much when she arrived at “Good Morning America” ​​Studios in New York City on June 20. This multicolored plaid pair missed the mark with excess fabric. those puff sleeves with a peplum detail added to wide leg pants looked like too many bold prints. While we didn’t love this busy ensemble, we appreciated the dedication to cheerful shades with the addition of a lime green bag and tangerine pointed toe pumps.

_ Incredibly cool, Lori Harvey served up a perfectly casual summer look in Los Angeles on June 21, a white bralette with high-waisted criss-cross denim and a white unbuttoned blouse on top. Complete her summer-ready look? An elegant bun, dark sunglasses, beige Hermès sandals and a basket handbag.

_ Pants can make or break a look, as Bella Hadid shows. The beauty stepped out in New York City on June 6 in these super shiny and shiny skinny pants. She added a skintight white graphic tee and heeled boots for a confusing combination.

_ Nicole Scherzinger showed that you can fit your swimwear perfectly into your summer fashion this year. The singer was spotted at a beach bar in Mykonos, Greece on June 30 in these cute printed coordinates, a bikini top and matching high-waisted pants in a bold red and white patterned fabric.

_ Hailey Bieber is one of the best-dressed stars these days, so her super-casual outfits usually look fabulous. She was seen here in New York on June 4 with husband Justin Bieber, in a bold orange monochrome cut, continuing the baggy pants trend, opting for a low-rise olive green pair to which she added a cropped tank top and chunky sneakers.

_ Alessandra Ambrosio gave us a great example of casual layers when she stepped out in New York City on June 8. The model wore a beige Maria Vittoria button-up waistcoat with Magda Butrym high-waisted wide-leg pants. She added the season’s shoe of chunky slides from Bottega Veneta and layered jewelry and a lime green Fendi bag to complete her polished look.

_ Do you remember what we said about proportions? Gigi Hadid showed another example of doing the wrong thing while out and about in New York City on June 20. high socks and trainers for a confusing combo of cuts.

_ Break out those bike shorts! This athleisure staple is the perfect pick for a hot summer day, as Bella Hadid exemplified in New York City on June 5. She added an unusual top, a striped cardigan buttoned only at the top and slouchy socks and sneakers to complete her summer effortlessly. see.

_ Pantsuits don’t go anywhere, even in hot weather. Hailey Bieber showed the right way to rock those coordinates with this camel jumpsuit by Sportmax. She enhanced the simple outfit with unique accessories, these two-tone Jimmy Choo heels are gorgeous while in New York on June 15.

_ Alessandra Ambrosio showed how to dress for this hot and cool June weather. The model paired a pale green sweatshirt with comfy white drawstring pants and white Prada sandals when she stepped out in Los Angeles on June 9.

_ Emily Ratajkowski wore a cute cream-colored matching three-piece set in New York City on June 11. The brunette beauty’s ensemble included a headband, jacket and high-waisted pants, which she finished with white sneakers.

_ Wide-leg denim is all the rage, and Katie Holmes showed how to wear the jean in New York City on June 17. The actress tucked a white tank top into her Chanel jeans and completed her look with a cropped, structured black blazer. She accessorized with a chain belt, a quilted Chanel bag and black ballet flats for a super chic street style moment.

_ Hailey Bieber embraced white summer chic in this elegant Jil Sander midi dress with an asymmetrical scoop neckline while out in New York on June 15. calendar this season.

_ Another great example of a white-hot summer look? Jennifer Lopez’s killer pantsuit paired with an elegant V-neck! The superstar added diamond earrings and silver platform sandals to complete this pretty outfit she wore in New York on June 8.

_ White is very trendy this summer. Next up is Melissa McCarthy, who was spotted out in New York on June 7 wearing a super chic white shirt dress with a collar, cuffs and a button down the center. We love how she added a Valentino belt and a pair of electric blue sandals for a pop of bright color.

_ Josephine Skriver showed off the right way to rock the athleisure coordinates while in Los Angeles on June 14. The model wore a pale pink short-sleeved ensemble by Joja paired with on-trend accessories: QUAY sunglasses, slouchy socks and chunky trainers.