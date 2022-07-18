Zenni creates the David Ortiz collection on the eve of his Hall of Fame induction – WWD

When Big Grandpa is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, he’ll be able to sport some cool new shades.

The great Boston Red Sox has teamed up with Zenni on an exclusive 12-piece eyewear collection called Zenni’s David Ortiz Collection. The line features high-quality men’s frames that were hand-selected by the former player and include the Santo Domingo aviator-style sunglasses, a nod to Ortiz’s hometown in the Dominican Republic.

Select styles in the collection feature Zenni Extended Fit frames, with a wider frame, larger lenses and longer temples to accommodate wider faces. Other styles are more unisex and can also be worn by women and children.

All frames are relatively affordable with prices starting at $25.95 and going over $50 and can be prescription or regular sunglasses.

The former slugger has been a brand ambassador since last year. BILL HOLT PHOTOGRPHY LLC

“Just as David enters the most prestigious club in baseball history, fans can now get the Big Papi look in affordable Zenni frames to see the world through the lens of one of baseball’s greatest players. of all time,” said Sean Pate, marketing and brand communications. Zenni officer.

To promote the collection, Ortiz will be featured in a tongue-in-cheek new commercial called “PapiVision: Lighthouse,” which features the athlete as a lighthouse keeper directing a sailor through heavy fog using his Zenni goggles.

“Having the chance to curate my own personal selection of Zenni eyewear frames was a natural evolution of my role as an ambassador and something I’m very proud of,” Ortiz said.

Zenni is the official eyewear of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers and chose Ortiz as its brand ambassador last year.