Kendall Jenner shows off her curves in a figure-hugging dress in new video amid rumors she got a secret job





KENDALL Jenner flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging dress amid rumors she got a secret boob job. Kendall, 26, filmed herself looking dizzy in a Dries Van Noten dress. 4 Kendall Jenner showed off her Dries Van Noten dress on Instagram Credit: INSTAGRAM/kendalljenner 4 Kendall posed in the tight dress while filming herself Credit: INSTAGRAM/kendalljenner In the first Instagram story, the Hulu star pulled her brunette hair back as she put on the sleeveless dress. The young model posed in front of the rectangular mirror, pointing the camera at herself. As she stood in front of the wardrobe, she placed her hand next to the black handbag. The NoCap song, In 4, playing in the background. In the following story, the Victoria’s Secret model straightened her booty before rolling over. The KUWTK alum then modeled the fancy star in the sun and uploaded a snapshot. She displayed the lines on the fabric, which were highlighted by the shadows. Kendall captioned the post: “Obsessed with my Dries last night.” Most read in Entertainment Recently, the Kardashian star shared bikini photos on social media from her tropical getaway. Kendall came out of the water rocking a Hawaiian print two-piece. Behind her, a mystery man, who some fans speculated to be her alleged ex Devin Booker, 25, stood in the cool ocean water. Kendall teased her body in a bikini just as fans speculated she had a secret boob job. IMPROVE IT? Rumors swirled that the model’s breasts looked more “bustier” when she and her sister Kylie Jenner, 24, announced their makeup collaboration. The two siblings donned matching lavender cutout dresses as they posed for selfies. They appeared to be getting ready for their photo shoot for the Kylie Cosmetics line. Kylie took the mirror selfie photo while Kendall pouted and made peace signs at the camera. FANS TURN OFF Fans gushed over the brunette beauties in the snaps, but others claimed Kendall had her breasts done and looked fuller than before. One person said, “They’re massive for her figure and no boobs are so perfectly round, perky, etc. The way they sit on her chest = fake.” Another reviewer wrote, “I came straight here to say this when I saw her post. They look great but yeah I bet they ain’t real.” Many followers speculated that the runway model had “multiple” boob jobs and claimed that “the difference is noticeable.” 4 Kendall said she was “obsessed” with her dress Credit: INSTAGRAM/kendalljenner 4 It comes as fans think Kendall – here with sister Kylie Jenner – got a secret boob job Credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

